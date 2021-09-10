CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Sister Of Mainer Who Worked In World Trade Center On 9/11 Wanted To 'Turn Tragedy Into Something Positive'

Cover picture for the article20 years ago, on September 11, Gorham-native Steve Ward was excited to have taken a new job in New York City. He was working as a CPA on the 101st floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, when the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the building. Ward and all 657 of his colleagues at the Cantor Fitzgerald investment firm were killed that day. To honor Ward, his family created a scholarship fund and road race in his name. His sister, Susan Moore explains why.

