A Missouri woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Cherryvale. The crash occurred on U.S. 400 near the intersection of U.S. 169 north of Cherryvale Thursday. A 2018 Buick driven by Donna Davis was westbound on U.S. 400 when she crossed the center line and collided with a 2012 Ford F250 driven by William Jones. Jones was heading eastbound. Davis was taken to Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha with suspected serious injuries. Jones reported no injuries at the scene.

CHERRYVALE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO