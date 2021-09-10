9 ways to keep remote employees engaged with company culture

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Two years ago, many business and organizational leaders might have confidently asserted that they would never adopt remote work arrangements. However, the events of the last year and a half have seen many do just that. And broadly speaking, the experiment has worked out very well. Leaders have noted steady or even improved productivity, while workers report enjoying the flexibility and time savings of being able to work from home.