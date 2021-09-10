CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

9 ways to keep remote employees engaged with company culture

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Two years ago, many business and organizational leaders might have confidently asserted that they would never adopt remote work arrangements. However, the events of the last year and a half have seen many do just that. And broadly speaking, the experiment has worked out very well. Leaders have noted steady or even improved productivity, while workers report enjoying the flexibility and time savings of being able to work from home.

VentureBeat

58% of employees say hybrid and remote options are here to stay

Going forward, only 24% of employees will be permanently based in an office and working at a single desk. 58% will either be pure WFH or hybrid workers. For many, today’s digital transformation priorities look very different when compared to priorities pre-pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about huge workplace...
PUBLIC HEALTH
builtinchicago.org

What the Pandemic Taught Us About Company Culture

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was common for tech companies to require most of their employees to work from the office. After all, being face-to-face with colleagues seemed like a critical ingredient to building culture. Working in person facilitated bonding, made collaboration easy and created a sense of “one team.” The thought of missing out on that, paired with the idea that some jobs just couldn’t be done remotely, forced many CEOs to buck the work-from-home idea.
CHICAGO, IL
Peter Drucker
upmc.com

4 Ways to Cultivate Company Culture in a Virtual Workplace

As remote work continues to become part of the status quo, maintaining a sense of culture and community between employees can be a real challenge. This issue is especially difficult for newer companies and startups that already face the uphill battle of determining how to build a culture from scratch.
ECONOMY
hotelbusiness.com

Valor grows globally with company culture at its core

With its recent operational agreement to add 17 properties in the U.K., Valor Hospitality Partners continues its trajectory of becoming a global operator in the hotel industry. Its success can be traced to the strong company culture created by its founders. Based on his early hospitality experience, Valor Hospitality Partners...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Remote work could be the future. Can your company’s culture accommodate the shift?

L.J. Brock is the chief people officer at Coinbase. I joined Coinbase in March 2019, and I quickly realized that to get stuff done, you generally had to be at Coinbase — in the conference room, in the hallway conversation, at the lunch table — working, chatting and collaborating side by side with your colleagues. Sure, employees worked from home here and there, but doing so always carried the risk of leaving you slightly out of the loop.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Culture determines if employees become entrepreneurs

Liverpool [UK], September 13 (ANI): The level of entrepreneurial intention among dissatisfied employees is greatly affected by their cultural context, suggests the findings of a new study. The study led by a team of researchers from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) and Shanghai University in China was published in International Small...
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

These Are the Best Companies for Remote Workers--and Why

As companies compete for talent in the new era of remote work, flexible schedules are table stakes. That's according to a global ranking of the best workplaces for remote workers released this week by Quartz and research firm Best Companies Group. The ranking is divided into three lists: large companies...
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

How To Build An Employee Benefits Programme In The Age Of Remote Working

An employee benefits package helps you attract the top talent and maintain a positive company culture. With more and more companies moving to remote working, it can be hard to implement benefits that still provide value to your team, away from the office. What are Employee Benefits?. Employee benefits are...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Virtual Events: The Best Way to Boost Culture

Host Events was created to support those looking to bring their community together through much-needed social and virtual experiences. They offer virtual happy hours as well as events for foodies, art lovers, gamers, adventurers, fitness enthusiasts, and others. About a year ago, we partnered with Host Events to offer several...
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Economy
Fox11online.com

Businesses look to wellness in hopes of attracting and keeping employees

(WLUK) -- Many industries are struggling right now with a worker shortage, as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Hiring and even retaining employees has become more difficult. A year and a half of dealing with a global pandemic could make anyone want to take a little time out. Some businesses understand that and have started giving their employees “wellness breaks” to help ease some of the stress of it all.
DE PERE, WI
Inc.com

Want to improve employee retention with remote hiring? Here's where to start.

If 2020 was the year for unprecedented change, 2021 is the year of adapting. A little over a year and a half since the announcement of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, many companies are now offering a flexible work model that allows employees to work both on-site and remotely for a portion of their workweek. Other standard hybrid work models allow employees the option of either working full-time remote or full-time on-site.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Computerworld

8 surprising ways remote work helps business

The rise of remote work is arguably the biggest change in how we work since the introduction of the networked PC. Yet so many unknowns remain. When will pandemic-mandated remote work end? We don’t know. What percentage of those now working from home will return to office work? We don’t...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

How engaged are your employees?

Unfortunately for employers, when we look through either the contentment or engagement lens, we see a workforce in crisis — upward of 70% of U.S. workers are so unhappy in their roles that they are thinking about and/or actively looking for a new job. What’s behind all this? Developmental stagnation...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Fastest Growing Companies No. 3: Hele Fitness

Hele Fitness has expanded its employee count both locally and abroad. On the consumer side, the functional fitness brand has sustained its monthly revenue pace the last two years.
ECONOMY

