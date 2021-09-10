Apple shares fall after new ruling in Epic Games fight
Apple shares dipped more than 2% after the tech giant was hit with an injunction on Friday in the company's legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games. The injunction, from judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, will allow developers who use the company's App Store to put "buttons, external links, or other calls to action" within their apps and metadata that "direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing."www.foxbusiness.com
