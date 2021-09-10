Apple shares fall after new ruling in Epic Games fight

Apple held one of its famous product launch events on September 14, where it announced the new iPhone 13, as well as its latest smartwatch, called the Watch series 7.The event, broadcast from Apple’s Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, is called California Streaming and comes a year after the launch of the iPhone 12 and Watch series 6.Apple unveiled a totally new design for its Watch, featuring a vastly bigger screen, 40 per cent thinner borders on the edge of the display, as well as an improved display so it can be brighter while indoors.There’s also the introduction of...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO