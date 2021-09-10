CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple shares fall after new ruling in Epic Games fight

By Lucas Manfredi
FOXBusiness
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple shares dipped more than 2% after the tech giant was hit with an injunction on Friday in the company's legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games. The injunction, from judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, will allow developers who use the company's App Store to put "buttons, external links, or other calls to action" within their apps and metadata that "direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing."

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Critics warn of Apple, Google 'chokepoint' repression

The global dominance of tech giants serves as a convenient online chokepoint for authoritarian governments to crack down on dissent or rig elections, critics of Apple and Google said Friday. "As long as Apple maintains a stranglehold over what software millions of people (use)... the App Store will continue to be a convenient chokepoint for government censorship and crackdowns on dissent," said Evan Greer, director of digital advocacy group Fight for the Future.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Apple Watch series 7: When can you pre-order the new wearable in the UK?

Apple held one of its famous product launch events on September 14, where it announced the new iPhone 13, as well as its latest smartwatch, called the Watch series 7.The event, broadcast from Apple’s Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, is called California Streaming and comes a year after the launch of the iPhone 12 and Watch series 6.Apple unveiled a totally new design for its Watch, featuring a vastly bigger screen, 40 per cent thinner borders on the edge of the display, as well as an improved display so it can be brighter while indoors.There’s also the introduction of...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Epic Games appeals ruling in lawsuit alleging Apple monopoly

Epic Games filed notice that is appealing a federal judge's decision in a lawsuit alleging that Apple has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition. The maker of the popular Fortnite video game said in a court filing Sunday that it will take the ruling to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Shares#Epic Games#Competition Law#Aapl#Success#Fox Business#The Ios App Store
talesbuzz.com

Epic Games appeals ruling forcing it to pay Apple in damages

Fortnite maker Epic Games has appealed a court ruling requiring the company to pay millions of dollars in damages to Apple for violating the iPhone maker’s payments rules, new court papers show. The move means that the closely-watched legal battle over the future of apps could drag on for additional...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Epic Games appeals last week’s ruling in antitrust battle with Apple

Apple immediately declared the court battle a victory, as the judge had agreed with its position that the company was “not in violation of antitrust law” and had also deemed Apple’s success in the app and gaming ecosystem as “not illegal.” Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney, meanwhile, said the ruling was not a win for either developers or consumers. On Twitter, he hinted that the company may appeal the decision when he said, “We will fight on.”
BUSINESS
gamepur.com

Court releases ruling on Apple v Epic Games case

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers made a ruling on the heated court case between Apple and Fortnite developers Epic Games. Judge Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple was breaking the law by forcing customers to pay for apps and in-app items through the Apple App Store. Apple gains 30% of the profits of all purchases in its app store. Gonzalez Rogers gave the company 90 days to allow more payment options.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
GamesRadar+

Epic Games head Tim Sweeney responds to ruling in Apple lawsuit

A major ruling has been made in the Epic vs Apple lawsuit that could have huge consequences for the App Store moving forward. An injunction issued as part of the long-running Epic vs Apple lawsuit would prevent Apple from requiring developers to use its own payment methods in App Store games and apps – a landmark ruling that could make the once-walled garden that is the App Store much more competitive.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Judge Delivers Blow to Apple In-App Purchases in Epic Games Lawsuit Ruling

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers delivered a ruling in the antitrust case brought by Epic Games against Apple, ordering Apple to make changes to its app store while also instructing Epic Games to pay Apple about $3.7 million USD. The case was initially brought forward in August 2020, after...
LAW
iclarified.com

Apple Declares Epic Games Lawsuit Ruling a 'Resounding Victory'

----- We are very pleased with the Court’s ruling and we consider this a huge win for Apple. This decision validates that Apple’s “success is not illegal,” as the judge said. As the Court found “both Apple and third-party developers like Epic Games have symbiotically benefited from the ever-increasing innovation and growth in the iOS ecosystem.”
BUSINESS
theapplepost.com

Apple shares statement following Epic vs. Apple legal ruling

District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has today ruled that Apple must allow developers to offer their users alternate payment methods for in-app purchases as part of the high-profile Epic versus Apple legal battle, ruling that Epic breached the App Store developer terms and must pay Apple damages for the period it violated the App Store payment policy.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Judge rules against both Apple and Epic Games in antitrust case

United States District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers delivered a notable setback to Apple’s in-app purchases Friday morning. In a blow to the tech giant, Apple cannot prohibit developers from including external purchase buttons in the App Store. In other words, Apple will be required to allow apps to offer external purchasing options on their store pages. According to the ruling, this change is scheduled to take effect December 9, 2021.
LAW
CNBC

Epic Games failed to prove Apple is a monopolist, rules judge

A federal judge in California ruled Friday that Epic Games failed to prove that Apple is a monopolist. But she left open the possibility that Apple's alleged monopoly status could be proven. The Department of Justice was waiting on the Epic Games decision to decide how to move forward in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy