Thank you to Sabrina Shankman for reporting on how far behind Massachusetts is in our goal of installing 100,000 heat pumps a year (“A climate fix, slipping out of our grasp,” Page A1, Aug. 22). As she mentioned, a key reason for this is the high cost of heat pump installation, especially for middle- and low-income households. As with many solutions to climate change, initial costs are high and come down with use and volume. So to get more heat pumps installed, we must raise new funds to lower the upfront costs to residents.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO