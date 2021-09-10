CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy XI - September Dev Digest and Full Events Slate

By Christina Gonzalez
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember in Final Fantasy XI features a new update, a video dev diary, and lots of rewards to get your hands on in the latest login campaign, as well as some in-game events to keep you busy. First, there’s a new dev digest video. In the video, producers talk about...

