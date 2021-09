On the heels of two consecutive ties against El Salvador and Canada, the banged-up U.S. Men’s National Team on Wednesday earned its first victory of the World Cup qualifiers, thumping Honduras by a score of 4-1. And while Gregg Berhalter’s squad halted its early skid, the prospect of Team USA missing out on a second straight FIFA showcase may still be gnawing away at stateside advertisers. As much as Fox Sports has already sold a good chunk of the in-game inventory, another USMNT disappearing act would hamper scatter sales and overall ratings for the coming World Cup. “Revenues are locked in...

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO