CASA For East Texas needs more volunteers to 'stand in the gap' for kids. “I wish no child had to actually go through this, but since they do have to, we do need people to stand in the gap for these children everyday,” Engagement Coordinator Paquita Hanks said. “We have over 200 volunteers, but we have over 700 children, so it’s definitely a need in this area.”

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO