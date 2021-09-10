Music Adds: September 10, 2021

**** Highlights**** A little Indie smashed with a little rock to get your foot tapping:We Were Promised Jetpacks:Enjoy the View Feel good rock to listen to as you roll out the final days of summer:Rookin: Infinite Georgia An album to soothe the soul:Charlie Ballentine:Reflections/Introspection The Music of Thelonious Monk ****Notable Singles**** Andrew WK/I'm In Heaven/Heavy Rock Logic1000/What You Like/Electronic Radiohead/If You Say the Word/Alt Rock Big Thief/Certainty/Indie Folk ****Band/Album/Label/Genre**** Swamptooth/B-Flat Earth/Broken Jukebox Media/Bluegrass Colloboh/Entity Relation/Leaving/Electronic Blung Bangs/Proper Smoker/Ernest Genning/Indie Rock Bad Bad Hats/Walkman/Don Giovanni Records/Indie Rock Park Hye Jin/Before I Die/Ninja Tune/Electronic-Dance Common/A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2/Loma Vista/Hip Hop Bomba Estereo/Deja/Sony Music Latin/Latin World Homeshake/Under the Weather/Sinderlyn/Indie Central Heat Exchange/Central Heat Exchange/Birthday Cake-Citrus City -Sunroom/Indie Rock Berry/Vault of Light (from the gray area series)/Joyful Noise/Indie Robin Tucker/The Way Out/Self Released/Indie Rock Erroll Garner/Symphony Hall Concert/Mack Avenue Music Group/Jazz Kate Mcgarry Keith Ganz Ensemble/What to Wear in the Dark/Resilience Music Alliance/Jazz Charlie Ballentine/Reflections/Introspection: The Music of Thelonious Monk/Green Mind Records/Jazz Ben Tiberio/Rare Peace/Outside in Music/Jazz Michael Stephenson meets The Alexander Claffy Trio/Michael Stephenson meets The Alexander Claffy Trio/Cellar Music/Jazz Chad Lefkowitz-Brown/Open World/la.reserve/Jazz Rookin/Infinite/Georgia Medical Records/Americana Rock Kate Vargas/Rumpumpo/Bandaloop/Alt Indie Low/Hey Wait/Sub Pop/Indie Rock Colleen Green/Cool/Sub Pop/Alt Rock Sycco/Sycco's First EP/Future Classic/Pop.