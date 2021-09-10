CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Music Adds: September 10, 2021

By Crystal Bunch
kzmu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article**** Highlights**** A little Indie smashed with a little rock to get your foot tapping:We Were Promised Jetpacks:Enjoy the View Feel good rock to listen to as you roll out the final days of summer:Rookin: Infinite Georgia An album to soothe the soul:Charlie Ballentine:Reflections/Introspection The Music of Thelonious Monk ****Notable Singles**** Andrew WK/I'm In Heaven/Heavy Rock Logic1000/What You Like/Electronic Radiohead/If You Say the Word/Alt Rock Big Thief/Certainty/Indie Folk ****Band/Album/Label/Genre**** Swamptooth/B-Flat Earth/Broken Jukebox Media/Bluegrass Colloboh/Entity Relation/Leaving/Electronic Blung Bangs/Proper Smoker/Ernest Genning/Indie Rock Bad Bad Hats/Walkman/Don Giovanni Records/Indie Rock Park Hye Jin/Before I Die/Ninja Tune/Electronic-Dance Common/A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2/Loma Vista/Hip Hop Bomba Estereo/Deja/Sony Music Latin/Latin World Homeshake/Under the Weather/Sinderlyn/Indie Central Heat Exchange/Central Heat Exchange/Birthday Cake-Citrus City -Sunroom/Indie Rock Berry/Vault of Light (from the gray area series)/Joyful Noise/Indie Robin Tucker/The Way Out/Self Released/Indie Rock Erroll Garner/Symphony Hall Concert/Mack Avenue Music Group/Jazz Kate Mcgarry Keith Ganz Ensemble/What to Wear in the Dark/Resilience Music Alliance/Jazz Charlie Ballentine/Reflections/Introspection: The Music of Thelonious Monk/Green Mind Records/Jazz Ben Tiberio/Rare Peace/Outside in Music/Jazz Michael Stephenson meets The Alexander Claffy Trio/Michael Stephenson meets The Alexander Claffy Trio/Cellar Music/Jazz Chad Lefkowitz-Brown/Open World/la.reserve/Jazz Rookin/Infinite/Georgia Medical Records/Americana Rock Kate Vargas/Rumpumpo/Bandaloop/Alt Indie Low/Hey Wait/Sub Pop/Indie Rock Colleen Green/Cool/Sub Pop/Alt Rock Sycco/Sycco's First EP/Future Classic/Pop.

www.kzmu.org

Comments / 0

Related
citysuntimes.com

Music in the Carefree Desert Gardens Continues in September

A new music concert series, presented by Brock Pro Entertainment, has arrived in the Town of Carefree. The series kicked off Sunday, Aug. 15, with the group Grl Power. Held in Carefree’s Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion, this month’s line-up includes Ship Happens (playing yacht rock hits of the 70s and 80s) on Sept. 10 at 7:30pm, and Masquerade (featuring classic Broadway showtunes) on Sept. 26.
CAREFREE, AZ
thesource.com

One Music Festival Adds The LOX To The Line UP

Festival season has kicked off in full swing and the annual One Music Festival just added The LOX to the celebration. Jadakiss, Styles P & Sheek Louch are having the best year ever. The Mighty D-Block has landed another tour stop, this time with One Music Fest. Joining H.E.R., Lil...
FESTIVAL
gallatinnews.com

Ms. Cheap: Great free music offered in the September Musicians Corner concert series

Centennial Park will be bustling throughout September with music-loving crowds enjoying the “September Sundown” series of free Musicians Corner concerts. “We are so excited about this,” said Musicians Corner Program Director Justin Branam, who said the kickoff weekend will be headlined by two-time Grammy-nominated Cedric Burnside on Thursday and the indie rock duo Illiterate Light on Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
antigotimes.com

The Antigo Music Association 2021-2022 Concert Season Opens on September 21st

David Shannon, Ireland’s Greatest Showman, will take the stage on September 21st at 7pm to open the Antigo Music Association 2021-2022 concert season. Concerts to look forward to include: Ball in the House, a R&B/Soul/Pop a cappella group, in October; Janoska, a Viennese Classical/Jazz Ensemble, in November; Duo Baldo, a comedic presentation of Classical Music in February 2022; Uptown Girls, a female trio performing a stage show in March; and ending the season in April with Crocodile Rockin’, an Elton John Tribute with Jim Witter.
ANTIGO, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thelonious Monk
Person
Robin
Natchitoches Times

Carrefour Chamber Music Project to perform 20th century musical masterpiece September 16

The Carrefour Chamber Music Project will perform at Northwestern State University on Thursday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. Those attending are asked to follow university regulations and to wear a mask. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream.
MUSIC
Variety

Beatles ‘Let It Be’ Box Gets a Four-Track Sneak Preview With Alternate Takes and Mixes

The Beatles’ camp is heightening anticipation for the Oct. 15 release of a “Let It Be: Special Edition” boxed set by issuing four tracks to digital service providers today, representing different components of a collection that includes new mixes, unreleased vintage mixes and previously unheard alternate takes. In the latter category are never-before-heard variants of two of the most celebrated rockers from the 1970 “Let It Be” album, “Get Back” (here heard in “Take 8” form) and “One After 909” (“Take 3”). George Harrison’s “I Me Mine,” meanwhile, is subtitled “1970 Glyn Johns Mix,” representing a version that engineer Johns put together...
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

‘Monarch’ Adds Country Music Star Trace Adkins as Family Patriarch

The Roman family keeps growing. Fox has announced that multi-platinum country music star Trace Adkins has joined Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel in the family at the center of its new country music midseason drama, Monarch. He will play family patriarch Albie Roman, “Texas Truthteller” and the reigning King of Country Music.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
respect-mag.com

Casino P Set to Release “LB Patch” Music Video in Early September

Casino P has been dropping new releases consistently to start his budding music career. LB Patch was released on 7/14/21 (awesome date, if you’re into numerology). On Friday, August 13th, Casino P released “Good, Bad & Ugly” which is produced by Thug$ Bunny of the UK. Casino P’s most recent release is“22”, which dropped on.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Group#Alt Rock#Dance#Sony Music Latin#Swamptooth#Giovanni Records#Latin Latin#Rumpumpo Bandaloop Alt
Attack Magazine

Moog Music Adds a New Chapter to the Moog Sound Studio Experience

Moog Music is making its full family of 60HP semi-modular analog synthesizers more accessible with Moog Sound Studio: Mother-32 & DFAM & Subharmonicon. Get more analog goodness for less. Moog Sound Studio, the all-in-one synthesis exploration package first introduced by Moog Music in March 2021, now includes a three-tier option...
MUSIC
kzmu.org

The Artist Speaks: Tombstones In Their Eyes

I recently interviewed John from the band Tombstones In Their Eyes. John and I discussed the recently released album, "Looking for a Light". We discussed how he would describe the music, how the band got started, and what role the producer played along the way.
MUSIC
Wicked Local

Marshfield resident adds music video director to extensive creative resume

Creatively, Marshfield resident Joe Lyons has always worn a lot of hats - this year, he's added one more: music video director. Lyons' music video directorial debut, Louie Bello's "Jesus", was recently accepted to next month's Peachtree Village International Film Festival. The video was selected from more than 2,500 submissions. The Georgia-based festival previously hosted the likes of actors Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Anderson and Lou Gossett Jr. and filmmaker Ava Duvernay.
MARSHFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Derrick

DeBence adds new musical delights

DeBence Antique Music World will have free admission over Applefest weekend, showcasing several new developments at the museum. Attendees on the first three days of October will be given a free tour with recently reopened access to the second floor along with four new exhibits, according to Joseph Janidlo, the museum’s assistant executive director.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy