In the fight against COVID-19, antibodies are the best long-term weapon

By The FINANCIAL
finchannel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to long-lasting protection against COVID-19, antibodies — proteins created by B cells to neutralize invading pathogens — are our biggest allies, a new Yale study shows. Since the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the relative contributions of the different weapons within our immune system during and after...

finchannel.com

Comments / 9

Rick Reynolds
8d ago

the most vaccinated state has 80 per 100,000 case rate. .0008 chance of gettiing it. The least vaccinated state has 80 per 100,000 case rate .0008 chance if getting it. Avg state has about 25 deaths for each 2500 infected.  So if i get the virus there is a .001 chance i will die.Since the vaccine has not undergone proper human trials. Ill wait 8 to 10 years to look at the data....

Reply(3)
8
