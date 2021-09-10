CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Letter to Tiger Nation on Conference Realignment

By Official Site of the Tigers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we enter one of the most anticipated years for Tiger Athletics, we are all disappointed with the latest developments in the conference realignment landscape. We know you are frustrated, and we are right there with you. But stay proud. Stay proud of what we are accomplishing together and the...

The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Coach Linked to Latest College Football Vacancy

The headline itself is not breaking news, but every successful football coach's famous last words when getting courted by other teams are along the lines of "I'm not going anywhere". The head coach in Ames has been towing that line and putting his money where his mouth is longer than most do before they, indeed, move on. But will he?
IOWA STATE
FanSided

Watch: West Virginia football fans brawl in the stands during Virginia Tech game

West Virginia football fans got into a fight in the stands during Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech. When attending a sporting event, you are guaranteed to see some fans throwing hands at one another while sitting in the stands, for reasons known and unknown. This should not come as a surprise to any one. Well, we have another fight to share with you, this time in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ryan Day Announced Major Coaching Update Following Win

Following Ohio State’s loss to Oregon last weekend, there was speculation Ryan Day would make an adjustment to his defensive staff. The Ducks ran circles around the Buckeyes last Saturday. They even scored on the same play multiple times, causing Ohio State fans to call for Day to make an adjustment to his defensive staff and remove defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs from his position.
OHIO STATE
College Football World Is Concerned About Clemson Today

In what was supposed to be a quiet day in college football, several juggernauts like Clemson are struggling to put away opponents. The Tigers beat Georgia Tech 73-7 last season. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence had 404 yards passing and five touchdowns in an explosive offensive outing. We knew Clemson would take a step back this season without Lawrence slinging the rock, but no one predicted the Tigers would lose their offensive identity entirely.
CLEMSON, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Mississippi State screwed by refs on Memphis punt return for touchdown

Look hard, because you won’t find a team that got screwed by officials more than Mississippi State was on Saturday. The Bulldogs were trailing Memphis 21-17 with just under six minutes remaining in their game. Mississippi State lined up to punt and boomed one over the Tigers punt returner’s head. Mississippi State saved the ball from going into the end zone and downed the punt inside the eight.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Showing Today

No. 5 Oklahoma just wrapped up a 23-16 win over Nebraska in a game that was much closer than many expected it to be. Nebraska fans aren’t really in the business of moral victories, but they should be encouraged by their team’s performance. Quarterback Adrian Martinez (289 passing yards, two total touchdowns) played one of his best games, and the Husker defense made life hard for OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and company.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Not Impressed By Oklahoma Today

Oklahoma football didn’t look like a College Football Playoff team based on the Sooners’ performance versus Nebraska on Saturday. College football fans were already skeptical of Oklahoma heading into Saturday’s game. The Sooners struggled to beat Tulane in Week 1 and then did what they were supposed to do against Western Carolina in Week 2. OU was supposed to then make a statement versus Nebraska on Saturday. It never happened.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Watch: Insane Hail Mary! Ends College Football Game

Another week, another crazy Hail Mary! finish during a college football game. Last week, it was Florida State on the losing end of a Hail Mary! attempt by Jacksonville State. The Seminoles lost in absolutely crazy fashion as time expired. This week, it’s Louisiana Tech on the losing end. SMU...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Biggest Realignment Loser

When I write for Mountain West Connection, I generally try to put my feelings as a fan to the side. But the news of Big XII expansion has hit me hard. Over the past 20 years, Boise State has built a reputation of dominance, by beating the big boys and running roughshod over conference opponents. But that dominance has waned in recent years and a new television contract has reduced the exposure the Broncos once had.
COLLEGE SPORTS
No. 15 Tigers Finish Up Non-Conference Games on the Road This Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 15 Tigers will hit the road for the first time this season after opening with a six-game home stand that saw them go 5-0-1, outscore their opponents 18-2 over the three-week period, and get the No. 15 spot in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25 Poll this week. They will face-off against Iowa State on Thursday night before heading to Drake to take on the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.
MEMPHIS, TN
KU Sports

Realignment Today: Reports indicate Big 12 planning to officially invite BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to join the conference as soon as Friday

The Big 12 Conference could have a decidedly different look as soon as Friday, even if it won’t impact the schedules and competition for a couple of years. According to multiple reports this week, including one from CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, the Big 12 appears to be on the brink of ballooning to 14 teams at least for the next couple of years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Enid News and Eagle

Gundy dives into the reports surrounding conference realignment for Big 12

Mike Gundy has tried his best to avoid getting wrapped up in speculation surrounding the future of the Big 12 Conference. But this week, he’s getting fully immersed in it. The Oklahoma State football coach was willing to delve into the reports that surfaced late last week that the Big 12 Conference was in talks to expand the league with four programs — BYU, Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati — expected to submit applications for membership this week, with reports coming out Monday that the vote could happen Friday. Gundy may have a better feel for the topic by then, though. “I don’t have enough information to say other than I think there’s something going on, but I have a meeting on Wednesday to kind of get brought up to par and I’ll know more,” Gundy said Monday. “The only thing I can guess is based on what the other conferences have done where they’ve come together to say, ‘We won’t poach any of your other schools,’ to keep our league together through 2024.” Gundy does have a feel for the most important aspect that has been at the heart of the conference realignment started by Oklahoma and Texas moving to the SEC. “If this conference stays intact through ’24, then this television money stays the same. If people leave, there’s penalties to be paid, so why would anybody need to step out there and do anything?” Gundy said. “So then, I’m just guessing, that they’re down here saying, ‘OK, we need to find if this happens and we bring a certain number of teams in here, what’s the financial television stability of this conference if these teams come in?’ They’re trying to find out what the marketability is for it, would be my guess.” As for the four teams being discussed at length in reports of the league expanding, Gundy had a clear grasp for why each would be of value to the league. Of BYU, Gundy said, “Coast to coast, people see BYU as a Power Five team. That logo, if you see that logo, they don’t really know they’re an independent – they think they’re tied into a Power Five conference.” While UCF doesn’t have tradition, the program has been success of late – including an undefeated season in 2017 – with Gundy pointing out their appeal, “Central Florida has 71,000 students, And they’re in a heck of a television market. They have a heck of a recruiting base, and they’ve played good football.” Tapping into Florida could prove important for the conference in regard to that recruiting base. According to 247Sports, eight of the top 50 recruits in this senior class are based in Florida – trailing only Texas, which homes 11 of the top 50. The top 46 products out of the Sunshine State are considered four-star prospects or higher. Cincinnati has become a location where coaches have had success, before using it as a springboard to a more lucrative destination. Dating back to 2004, the Bearcats have had seven 10-win seasons with coaches like Mark Dantonio, Brian Kelly and Butch Jones moving on to Michigan State, Notre Dame and Tennessee, respectively. Even Tommy Tuberville had a pair of nine-win seasons with Jones’ roster before floundering the last two years in Cincinnati. Under current coach Luke Fickell, Cincinnati has gone 31-6 the past three years – with a top 10 finish in the Associated Press poll last year and starting this season in the top 10 again. “A lot of people live in that part of the country, and that logo has grown in popularity in the last few years,” Gundy said of Cincinnati. “They’re winning. Winning is important, and a somewhat extended period of winning is important, I would think, to these television people.” And there is a familiar face with the last program being talked about. Houston is home to Dana Holgorsen, who in a bit of irony had also left the Big 12 (as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State) to only find himself back in the league as the head coach at West Virginia. Now he could end up back in the Big 12 as the head coach at Houston – though it has been a rocky start in southern Texas, with a 7-14 record to date. “That’s got a huge market, and has had success,” Gundy said of Houston, which has the eighth-highest TV market. “They’re tied into a place in the country that’s huge with high school football – state of Texas high school football, everybody talks about it.” The underlying theme from Gundy was the talk of TV markets for the four potential newcomers to the league, which is understandable considering TV money is driving the show. And the quartet of programs certainly fit the bill for TV markets, with each of them ranking in the top 40 in the latest Nielsen rankings – No. 8 Houston (2.5 million), No. 17 Orlando (1.7 million), No. 30 Salt Lake City (1.1 million) and No. 36 Cincinnati (925,000). By comparison to the remaining eight Big 12 programs, only TCU in the DFW area – 2.9 million – and Kansas City (hitting Kansas and Kansas State) with 986,000 compare to the four new individual markets. Regardless of how the league shakes out – whether it is trying to stay together with the inclusion of the four newcomers, being reported to happen as early as 2023, or breaking apart without having a blue blood football program – Gundy is focused on only one area when it comes to the future of Oklahoma State. Texas. “I don’t mind telling you that we recruited a lot down there, and I think that if we have schools in that state that are tied in with us in whatever we do, I think it’s beneficial for this school,” said Gundy, who added that he thinks Nebraska’s program took such a large hit moving to the Big Ten due to losing its ties to Texas. “… I don’t want to lose that base. We get the majority of our players from a four-hour radius. … “To people that asked if I had an opinion what I want, I want the Texas people with us because I think it ties us into that television market, and I think that ties us into that recruiting base, which anybody that’s in here knows that’s pretty important. There’s a lot of people that play football down there, and it gives us numbers to recruit to.” It’s likely the same message he has delivered to new Oklahoma State president, Dr. Kayse Shrum, of whom Gundy has praised in her first few months on the job. “I like that our president is proactive and aggressive. And I like that the conference is trying to come up with different avenues and ways that they can go if something happens,” Gundy said.
OKLAHOMA STATE

