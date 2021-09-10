A Letter to Tiger Nation on Conference Realignment

Mike Gundy has tried his best to avoid getting wrapped up in speculation surrounding the future of the Big 12 Conference. But this week, he’s getting fully immersed in it. The Oklahoma State football coach was willing to delve into the reports that surfaced late last week that the Big 12 Conference was in talks to expand the league with four programs — BYU, Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati — expected to submit applications for membership this week, with reports coming out Monday that the vote could happen Friday. Gundy may have a better feel for the topic by then, though. “I don’t have enough information to say other than I think there’s something going on, but I have a meeting on Wednesday to kind of get brought up to par and I’ll know more,” Gundy said Monday. “The only thing I can guess is based on what the other conferences have done where they’ve come together to say, ‘We won’t poach any of your other schools,’ to keep our league together through 2024.” Gundy does have a feel for the most important aspect that has been at the heart of the conference realignment started by Oklahoma and Texas moving to the SEC. “If this conference stays intact through ’24, then this television money stays the same. If people leave, there’s penalties to be paid, so why would anybody need to step out there and do anything?” Gundy said. “So then, I’m just guessing, that they’re down here saying, ‘OK, we need to find if this happens and we bring a certain number of teams in here, what’s the financial television stability of this conference if these teams come in?’ They’re trying to find out what the marketability is for it, would be my guess.” As for the four teams being discussed at length in reports of the league expanding, Gundy had a clear grasp for why each would be of value to the league. Of BYU, Gundy said, “Coast to coast, people see BYU as a Power Five team. That logo, if you see that logo, they don’t really know they’re an independent – they think they’re tied into a Power Five conference.” While UCF doesn’t have tradition, the program has been success of late – including an undefeated season in 2017 – with Gundy pointing out their appeal, “Central Florida has 71,000 students, And they’re in a heck of a television market. They have a heck of a recruiting base, and they’ve played good football.” Tapping into Florida could prove important for the conference in regard to that recruiting base. According to 247Sports, eight of the top 50 recruits in this senior class are based in Florida – trailing only Texas, which homes 11 of the top 50. The top 46 products out of the Sunshine State are considered four-star prospects or higher. Cincinnati has become a location where coaches have had success, before using it as a springboard to a more lucrative destination. Dating back to 2004, the Bearcats have had seven 10-win seasons with coaches like Mark Dantonio, Brian Kelly and Butch Jones moving on to Michigan State, Notre Dame and Tennessee, respectively. Even Tommy Tuberville had a pair of nine-win seasons with Jones’ roster before floundering the last two years in Cincinnati. Under current coach Luke Fickell, Cincinnati has gone 31-6 the past three years – with a top 10 finish in the Associated Press poll last year and starting this season in the top 10 again. “A lot of people live in that part of the country, and that logo has grown in popularity in the last few years,” Gundy said of Cincinnati. “They’re winning. Winning is important, and a somewhat extended period of winning is important, I would think, to these television people.” And there is a familiar face with the last program being talked about. Houston is home to Dana Holgorsen, who in a bit of irony had also left the Big 12 (as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State) to only find himself back in the league as the head coach at West Virginia. Now he could end up back in the Big 12 as the head coach at Houston – though it has been a rocky start in southern Texas, with a 7-14 record to date. “That’s got a huge market, and has had success,” Gundy said of Houston, which has the eighth-highest TV market. “They’re tied into a place in the country that’s huge with high school football – state of Texas high school football, everybody talks about it.” The underlying theme from Gundy was the talk of TV markets for the four potential newcomers to the league, which is understandable considering TV money is driving the show. And the quartet of programs certainly fit the bill for TV markets, with each of them ranking in the top 40 in the latest Nielsen rankings – No. 8 Houston (2.5 million), No. 17 Orlando (1.7 million), No. 30 Salt Lake City (1.1 million) and No. 36 Cincinnati (925,000). By comparison to the remaining eight Big 12 programs, only TCU in the DFW area – 2.9 million – and Kansas City (hitting Kansas and Kansas State) with 986,000 compare to the four new individual markets. Regardless of how the league shakes out – whether it is trying to stay together with the inclusion of the four newcomers, being reported to happen as early as 2023, or breaking apart without having a blue blood football program – Gundy is focused on only one area when it comes to the future of Oklahoma State. Texas. “I don’t mind telling you that we recruited a lot down there, and I think that if we have schools in that state that are tied in with us in whatever we do, I think it’s beneficial for this school,” said Gundy, who added that he thinks Nebraska’s program took such a large hit moving to the Big Ten due to losing its ties to Texas. “… I don’t want to lose that base. We get the majority of our players from a four-hour radius. … “To people that asked if I had an opinion what I want, I want the Texas people with us because I think it ties us into that television market, and I think that ties us into that recruiting base, which anybody that’s in here knows that’s pretty important. There’s a lot of people that play football down there, and it gives us numbers to recruit to.” It’s likely the same message he has delivered to new Oklahoma State president, Dr. Kayse Shrum, of whom Gundy has praised in her first few months on the job. “I like that our president is proactive and aggressive. And I like that the conference is trying to come up with different avenues and ways that they can go if something happens,” Gundy said.

