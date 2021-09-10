CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery+ to celebrate Halloween with 50 hours of "Ghostober" shows and specials

 8 days ago

The Halloween programming event will feature shows and specials starring Eli Roth, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, Anthony Anderson, Alyson Hannigan, Zak Bagans and Doris Bowman.

