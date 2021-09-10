Apple TV+ orders a Yo Gabba Gabba! reboot
The streamer has acquired all the classic episodes and specials from the beloved children's series. Apple has also ordered a 20-episode revival series that "will be a reimagining based on the heart and essence of what Yo Gabba Gabba! is – a fantastic land of optimism and fun, where kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that allow them to learn, laugh and heal," according to Deadline. Yo Gabba Gabba! originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2011 and on Nick Jr. from 2011 to 2015.www.primetimer.com
