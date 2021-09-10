Apple TV+ orders a Yo Gabba Gabba! reboot

Apple is hiring out among the sellers of physical data carriers with entertainment content: In the USA, a strip is now to be pressed for the first time on DVD and Blu-ray, which had made its debut on the Apple TV + streaming service. “On the Rocks” with Bill Murray and Rashida Jones went online in the fall of 2020 and then also had a short theatrical release – probably mainly due to the film award – that had grossed less than one million US dollars. Distribution on DVD and Blu-ray will follow at the end of October.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO