CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Apple TV+ orders a Yo Gabba Gabba! reboot

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The streamer has acquired all the classic episodes and specials from the beloved children's series. Apple has also ordered a 20-episode revival series that "will be a reimagining based on the heart and essence of what Yo Gabba Gabba! is – a fantastic land of optimism and fun, where kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that allow them to learn, laugh and heal," according to Deadline. Yo Gabba Gabba! originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2011 and on Nick Jr. from 2011 to 2015.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

Fall TV 2021: 12 new shows we can’t wait to see

For viewers, the start of a new fall TV season can be like wrangling with a dating app. You weed through what seems like an endless barrage of prospects — most of which don’t have the traits that get your heart racing. The sitcoms look lame, the dramas too unappealing. Frustration sets in. You swipe left and move on. Again and again and again.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

See Kevin Hart like 'you've never seen' him in Netflix's True Story first look

Kevin Hart is ready to introduce you to "Crazy Kevin." For Netflix's limited series True Story (debuting Nov. 24), which serves as the comedy rockstar's first dramatic TV role, Hart blends reality with fiction, starring as Kid, a world famous comedian who returns home to Philadelphia for a tour stop and experiences a lost evening with his older brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes) that could cost him everything.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Song And Dance
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
wrsi.com

The world’s favorite TV families

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) Television families date back to the beginning of TV. In the earliest days of television, these idealized families represented the traditional nuclear family—mother, father, children, and usually a dog or cat thrown in for good measure. As decades passed and television grew and evolved with families watching it, the small screen began to more accurately represent what real families looked like and how they were structured. While the families changed, the love for them has remained.
TV SERIES
Mac Observer

Whats Coming to Apple TV+ in Fall 2021?

There is quite a lot coming to Apple TV+ this fall. While it will always lose the numbers game, both in terms of catalog and viewer size, to rivals like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the original shows and films set to be launched leave the streaming service in a good place as it approaches its second year.
TV & VIDEOS
9to5Mac

Apple offering free month of SHOWTIME through Apple TV Channels

Apple announced in an email this weekend that it’s giving one free month of SHOWTIME through the Apple TV Channels. New subscribers can enjoy this exclusive deal during Labor Day weekend. If you want to catch up on SHOWTIME’S Billions, ahead of season 5 is debuting on September 5, Apple...
TV SHOWS
codelist.biz

Apple TV + film for the first time on physical medium

Apple is hiring out among the sellers of physical data carriers with entertainment content: In the USA, a strip is now to be pressed for the first time on DVD and Blu-ray, which had made its debut on the Apple TV + streaming service. “On the Rocks” with Bill Murray and Rashida Jones went online in the fall of 2020 and then also had a short theatrical release – probably mainly due to the film award – that had grossed less than one million US dollars. Distribution on DVD and Blu-ray will follow at the end of October.
MOVIES
doniphanherald.com

‘Smurfs,’ ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot & More Family Friendly Fare on TV

Searching for some family-friendly TV fare? Here are a few titles, tips, and options that both kids and adults will love. The Smurfs (Series premiere, Friday, September 10, 7:30/6:30c, Nickelodeon) We’re not smurfing around — the iconic blue troublemakers (above) are back in action. Villainous wizard Gargamel (voiced by Lenny...
TV SERIES
HEXUS.net

GamesMaster UK TV show reboot looking for contestants

Watching people play video games is much bigger now than one might have expected back in the era of the original GamesMaster TV series (it was broadcast on Channel 4, from 1992 to 1998). With this in mind, the producers of the GamesMaster reboot must think they are on to a sure-fire winner. The intentions of producing a reboot were made public by Channel 4 back in Feb, and last week we saw evidence that preparations are in full-swing, as a casting call went out for contestants on a 'gaming challenge' TV show.
VIDEO GAMES
infusenews.com

Apple TV+ orders new ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’ series based on former Nickelodeon show

Muno, Brobee and the remainder of the Yo Gabba! group are getting a new life. Apple TV+ has ordered a new series dependent on the previous Nickelodeon show, which included a human person, DJ Lance Rock, and a group of puppets (Muno, Brobee, Plex, Foofa and Toodee) performing songs, sketches and dances. The tech goliath has gotten 20 half-hour episodes and procured the first series’ 66-episode library.
TV SERIES
newsbrig.com

Apple TV+ acquires ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’ and is making new episodes

Apple isn’t just bringing brand new shows and movies to TV+. It’s picking up some existing series to build out the library, but it’s selective about which ones to add. After it became in 2020, Apple has acquired another notable kids’ show: Yo Gabba Gabba!. All existing Yo Gabba Gabba!...
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

Emmys Live Stream: Here’s How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards Online

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards take place this Sunday and there’s only one way to catch the action this year — whether you’re a celebrity or not. Last year, with Covid restrictions in place, organizers had to take the festivities online. But this year the ceremony will once again go up as an in-person show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Host Cedric the Entertainer be delivering his monologue to a “limited audience of nominees and their guests,” with presenters like Ava DuVernay, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Awkwafina and LL Cool J. Both Netflix’s The Crown and the Disney+ Star Wars series...
TV & VIDEOS
9to5Mac

Apple TV+ acquires ‘Yo Gabba Gabba!’ catalog of classic episodes, orders new original series

Apple TV+ today announced a new partnership with WildBrain to become the exclusive streaming home of the kids puppet series ‘Yo Gabba Gabba!’. In a very similar vein to the Peanuts deal announced last year, Apple TV+ will become the new home for all classic Yo Gabba Gabba! episodes and specials. The company has also ordered the production of 20 new half-hour episodes.
BUSINESS
UPI News

HBO Max orders Season 2 of 'Gossip Girl' reboot

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced it has renewed its young-adult drama reboot, Gossip Girl, for a second season. The streaming service said the show, which debuted July 8, had the best launch for a Max Original Drama series this year. The first six episodes are streaming now and...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy