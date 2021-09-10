The Light House in Annapolis Awarded a Grant from the Phillips Charitable Foundation

Annapolis, MD - The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Celebration of Philanthropy Awards. A committee of past Celebration of Philanthropy Award winners selected the following eight award recipients: Philanthropists of the Year, Jeffrey Harris and Joyce Pratt, nominated by Edgar Herrera and the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra; Corporate Philanthropist of the Year, Hannon Armstrong, nominated by John Rodenhausen and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation; Volunteer of the Year, Townsend McNitt, nominated by Deede Rivers; Young Volunteer of the Year, Ryan O’Connor, nominated by Lori Fowler and Anne Arundel County Public Schools; the Carroll H. Hynson Jr. Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Philanthropy, Martha Blaxall, nominated by Elaine Shanley and Anne Arundel Women Giving Together; Boots on the Ground Award, Janice Keating, nominated by Martha Van Woerkom; Legacy Award for Planned Giving, Cindy Pond, nominated by Susan Thomas and the Anne Arundel County Food Bank; and the Carol Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award, Larry Griffith, nominated by Trudy McFall and Homes for America.

