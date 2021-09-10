CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

The Light House in Annapolis Awarded a Grant from the Phillips Charitable Foundation

whatsupmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, MD — The Light House in Annapolis was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the Phillips Charitable Foundation, Inc. This grant award directly funds The Light House’s efforts to provide shelter, transitional housing, and eviction prevention programs to an ever-growing number of individuals and families impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

whatsupmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
stardem.com

Kent Attainable Housing awarded grant

CHESTERTOWN — The Mid-Shore Community Foundation has awarded Kent Attainable Housing, a two-year $50,000 grant to convert the part-time executive director position held by Darius Johnson to full time. According to a news release, expanding this essential staff position to full time will strengthen the ability of Kent Attainable Housing...
KENT COUNTY, MD
cascadebusnews.com

Family Access Network Receives $6,000 Grant from The Reser Family Foundation

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $6,000 grant from The Reser Family Foundation to support FAN services in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. FAN advocates work with a network of community partners to connect children and their family members to crucial resources like food, clothing, school supplies, healthcare, rent and heating assistance and much more. With needs increasing in the wake of COVID-19, these funds come at a critical time for vulnerable families striving to catch up.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KVOE

Sunderland Foundation offers $100,000 grant to Empower House Ministries

Empower House Ministries, an organization helping women battling addictions, has received a six-figure grant for its work. Empower House Director Melissa Landis says the organization has received a $100,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation as the agency gets established. Landis says this will help with facility renovations. Empower House offers...
CHARITIES
osidenews.com

Feeding San Diego Awarded $100,000 Grant from The Conrad Prebys Foundation

Funds will go toward the non-profit’s School Pantry Program to alleviate childhood hunger. San Diego CA— Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger relief and food rescue organization, is honored to announce it is a recipient of a $100,000 grant from The Conrad Prebys Foundation for its 2021 summer grant cycle. The funds will go toward the non-profit’s Feeding Kids initiative, specifically its School Pantry Program. This longstanding program, which is Feeding San Diego’s largest hunger-relief program for children, alleviates child hunger by providing free, nutritious food to children, youth, and their families at their schools. This ensures consistent, reliable access to healthy food on a dependable schedule at familiar locations. The School Pantry Program operates throughout San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Annapolis, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Health
Annapolis, MD
Health
Yellowhammer News

Applications now available for expanded Elevate grants from the Alabama Power Foundation

Applications are now being accepted by the Alabama Power Foundation for the 2021 Elevate grants – expanded to provide greater opportunities for nonprofits, educational institutions and local governments. “This year’s Elevate grants give our partners the opportunity to develop or refine innovative programs that support a more equitable society, as...
CHARITIES
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena City College Awarded Keck Foundation $1 Million Grant

The Pasadena City College Foundation announced the receipt of a $1 million gift from the W. M. Keck Foundation to the College’s Biological Technology Program. In recognition of the gift, the Pasadena Area Community College District (PACCD) Board of Trustees officially named the program the Keck Biotechnology Program on Wednesday, September 8.
PASADENA, CA
stlouiscnr.com

Terracon Foundation Awards $10,000 in Grants for Hurricane Ida Relief

The Terracon Foundation announced two $5,000 grants to food banks in Louisiana for food and supplies following Hurricane Ida’s landfall on Aug. 29. The storm left over one million people without power in what is being reported as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland. The...
LOUISIANA, MO
Mahoning Matters

Warren Chamber Foundation awards $15,000 in grants

WARREN — The Warren Area Chamber of Commerce Education, Civic & Cultural Foundation recently awarded grants of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, to the Warren Civic Music Association and Warren Gridiron Club Inc. The funds will help the Warren Civic Music Association produce its 2021-22 concert series, which opens with “The...
WARREN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transitional Housing#Charitable Organizations#Charity#Md#The Light House#Pcf
Providence Business News

Thrive to use $70K Rhode Island Foundation grant for housing program

WARWICK – A $70,000 grant awarded to Thrive Behavioral Health will support its Housing First RI program, the nonprofit says. The money was awarded by the Rhode Island Foundation. “This funding establishes equity for our clients who have been formerly homeless by removing barriers to entry, helping them acclimate to...
WARWICK, RI
PWLiving

Community Foundation Awards Healthy Kids Grants for 2021-2022

Provided by Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded a total of $18,981.93 in Healthy Kids Grants to ten public elementary and middle school programs in Northern Virginia. Grants up to $2,000 will be used to support programs that promote healthy lifestyles through increased exercise or healthy nutrition. The grants are for the 2021-2022 school year.
MANASSAS, VA
Reading Eagle

Berks County nonprofit CEO wins award from foundation

The Kevin John McAleese Memorial Foundation named Habitat For Humanity Berks County CEO Tim Daley the winner of the KJM Impact Award for success in the nonprofit sector for his work on the Buttonwood Gateway Project in Reading, the Berks Habitat organization announced. The award is to be presented at...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
azbigmedia.com

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust awards $123M in surprise grants

Trustees of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust today awarded a total of $123 million in surprise grants to 71 Arizona nonprofits—the largest single-day grant initiative in Arizona’s history. The grants were presented to the 71 awardees throughout the day on September 13, 2021—as a complete surprise. Trustees of the Virginia...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
Commercial-News

Foundation awards $50,000

COVINGTON, IND. — The Covington Community Foundation is pleased to announce that it has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Covington School Corporation. The purpose of the grant is to award $10,000 each to the Covington Elementary School, Covington Middle School, Covington High School and $20,000 to the Covington Athletic Department.
COVINGTON, IN
whatsupmag.com

CFAAC Announces Awardees for the 21st Annual Celebration of Philanthropy

Annapolis, MD - The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Celebration of Philanthropy Awards. A committee of past Celebration of Philanthropy Award winners selected the following eight award recipients: Philanthropists of the Year, Jeffrey Harris and Joyce Pratt, nominated by Edgar Herrera and the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra; Corporate Philanthropist of the Year, Hannon Armstrong, nominated by John Rodenhausen and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation; Volunteer of the Year, Townsend McNitt, nominated by Deede Rivers; Young Volunteer of the Year, Ryan O’Connor, nominated by Lori Fowler and Anne Arundel County Public Schools; the Carroll H. Hynson Jr. Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Philanthropy, Martha Blaxall, nominated by Elaine Shanley and Anne Arundel Women Giving Together; Boots on the Ground Award, Janice Keating, nominated by Martha Van Woerkom; Legacy Award for Planned Giving, Cindy Pond, nominated by Susan Thomas and the Anne Arundel County Food Bank; and the Carol Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award, Larry Griffith, nominated by Trudy McFall and Homes for America.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
whatsupmag.com

Suicide Prevention Mini-Grant Awardees Announced

Annapolis, MD - The Anne Arundel County Department of Health announces the recipients of its Suicide Prevention mini-grant awards for fiscal year 2022. The awards total $20,000 for two community organizations that provide suicide prevention programs to Anne Arundel County residents. The award recipients are:. My Life Foundation – $10,000:...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mercercountyoutlook.net

Dominion Energy Foundation Grant Awarded to Our Home Family Resource Center

Celina – (9-14-21) Our Home Family Resource Center has received a grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. Through its charitable foundation, Dominion Energy contributes tens of millions of dollars into organizations and programs that improve the quality of life in communities the company serves. The grant is directed to...
CHARITIES
KOMU

OATS receives $10,000 grant from Veterans United Foundation

COLUMBIA - OATS Transit, a Missouri based nonprofit transportation provider, received a $10,000 grant from Veterans United Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Veterans United Home Loans. The grant will be used to provide free rides for veterans, and transport veterans to the annual Entrepreneurship Boot Camp hosted by the University...
COLUMBIA, MO
swlexledger.com

Lexington One Foundation awards Fall 2021 Michelin Golden Apple Grants

Lexington, S.C. 09/06/2021 — The Lexington District One Educational Foundation recently awarded 11 Michelin Golden Apple Teacher Grants to deserving recipients in Lexington County School District One. Fall Grant awards totaled $2,750 and will positively impact 611 students in six schools in the district. Congratulations to all of the Educational...
LEXINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy