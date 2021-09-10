CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MO

Former Cleveland jail director convicted of misdemeanors

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — The former director of Cleveland’s troubled Cuyahoga County jail has been convicted of negligently mismanaging the facility where several inmates died three years ago. Kenneth Mills was found guilty Friday of misdemeanor falsification and dereliction of duty but was acquitted of felony tampering with records. He now faces a potential sentence of more than a year behind bars. More than two dozen witnesses testified that Mills ignored warnings that there weren’t enough guards, nurses or space to expand the jail and house inmates from other cities. Mills’ attorneys argued that the county sheriff should have been responsible for jail conditions.

Missouri Crime & Safety
