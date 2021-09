Rod Stewart has eight children with various partners. Here is everything to know about the British rocker’s kids. Rod Stewart, 76, is a legendary British rocker known for hit tracks like “Maggie May,” “Sailing,” and “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” Off the stage, the Grammy winner is a father to eight children, who he’s welcomed with five different partners. While Rod seems to have a close bond with his youngest children, he didn’t get to spend as much time with his older kids due to his hectic career. “I was in debt to the IRS in the late 70s. I had to go and do a lot of touring, so I didn’t see them,” Rod said on Ireland’s The Late Late Show in March 2019.

