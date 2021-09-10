CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measles cases halt US-bound flights of Afghan evacuees

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. has halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees after discovering a few cases of measles among Afghans arriving in the United States. A U.S. government document viewed by The Associated Press warned the development would have a severe impact on an evacuation that since Aug. 15 has moved many thousands of people out of Taliban-held Afghanistan. The decision was made by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the halt stemmed from discovery of measles among four Afghans who had arrived in the United States.

