CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kate Quigley Admitted She 'Microdoses Shrooms' Daily, Three Days Before She Allegedly Overdosing On Fentanyl Laced-Cocaine That Killed Comedian Friend Fuquan Johnson

By Shafiq Najib
Radar Online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Kate Quigley — who recently survived an alleged overdose incident that reportedly led to the death of her friend Fuquan Johnson — opened up about her drug-taking habit in a podcast interview just three days before she was rushed to the hospital. In the Uncle Joey's Joint podcast interview...

radaronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
MadameNoire

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among Three Dead After Suspected Drug Overdose

Fuquan Johnson was one of three victims pronounced dead on September 2, after overdosing at a party in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, TMZ reported. Comedian Kate Quigley was hospitalized following the incident in critical condition. On September 5, the former girlfriend of Hootie & the Blowfish star Darius Rucker issued a health update to a friend stating that she was “alive” and doing “ok.” Quigley has appeared in several television shows including The Office, Star Trek: Hidden Frontier, and Guber.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Comedian Who Survived Overdose That Killed Fuquan Johnson, 2 Others Speaks Out

Comedian Kate Quigley, who barely survived a house-party overdose that killed three friends a week ago, says she is “changed forever” by the tragedy. “All I can say is: Tell your people that you love them every day. Stay safe. And please don’t take life for granted. I did, and I never will again,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Diaz
TMZ.com

Comedian Kate Quigley Breaks Silence After OD Deaths of Friends

Kate Quigley has come out the other side of a scary overdose incident that claimed 3 of her friends' lives -- and the first thing she's doing as she continues to recover ... honoring them. The comedian -- who was one of 4 people who apparently ingested a bad batch...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Police Identify Two Other Victims Of Venice, Calif. Drug OD That Claimed Comedian Fuquan Johnson

UPDATED, 4:01 PM: Police have identified comedians Ricky Angeli and Natalie Williamson as the other two victims who died at a Venice, CA, house party over the weekend. They, along with comedian and television writer Fuquan Johnson, are believed to have ingested cocaine laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl. Comedian Kate Quigley, the other victim of the laced drug, is still alive but said to be lucid only for brief moments, according to her mom. “Thank you everyone for your prayers and positivity. Kate is stable. She still isn’t lucid for more than a moment at a time. We are optimistic that she will...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrooms#Fentanyl#Cocaine#Babiest#Covid
Popculture

Memorial Announced for Comedians Who Died in LA Overdose Incident

The Los Angeles comedy scene will pay tribute to the two comedians who tragically died of suspected overdoses at a LA party over the weekend. Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, who died at the scene alongside one other, will be honored during a Wednesday, Sept. 15 memorial service. The service will be held at the HaHa Comedy Club in North Hollywood, where the marquee currently reads, "Rest in peace Fuquan Johnson Enrico Colangeli" and where Johnson and Colangeli often performed their stand-up acts.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Comedian Fuquan Johnson And Two Others Dead From Fentanyl-Laced Drugs At Venice Party

Fuquan Johnson, a writer for the TV series Comedy Parlour Live, has died along with two other unidentified victims after apparently overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Venice, Calif. party on Friday. TMZ reported that two other victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Kate Quigley, a comedian and the ex-girlfriend of Darius Rucker, was in a Los Angeles hospital. At least three others were hospitalized in serious condition. The other victims were not identified pending a medical examiner’s report. The synthetic painkiller Fentanyl has been showing up on the party circuit of both coasts in the US. The powerful drug has been implicated in the deaths of Prince, Mac Miller and Tom Petty, among others. Johnson was 42 and a frequent performer on the Los Angeles comedy circuit. Quigley has appeared in The Office, the fan film project Star Trek: Hidden Frontier, and the TV mini-series Guber. Police have not given details on who supplied the drugs or whether others may have been affected at the party.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Enrico Colangeli Identified as Second Comedian Dead in LA Overdose Incident

Comedian Enrico Colangeli has been identified as one of the three people who died at a house party in Los Angeles over the weekend. Colangeli, 39, was found dead by police on Saturday inside of an apartment in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice Beach after suffering a suspected drug overdose. His passing was confirmed in a post by the Ha Ha Comedy Club, where he frequently performed, mourning the tragic loss.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
districtchronicles.com

Kate Quigley Claimed To Be ‘Turned Off’ From Cocaine Before Overdose

The 39-year-old comedian appeared on Joey Diaz’s Uncle Joey’s Joint podcast for an interview on Wednesday, September 1, where she opened up about the current drug she takes and her partying tendencies since the pandemic. “I did start microdosing mushrooms during this whole period. Holy sh*t that has helped me...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Fuquan Johnson dead, Kate Quigley hospitalized following drug overdose

A batch of fentanyl-laced cocaine killed a comedian and two others, and left the ex-girlfriend of Darius Rucker in a Los Angeles hospital, a report said. Fuquan Johnson, writer for “Comedy Parlour Live,” died after overdosing at a Venice home Friday night, according to TMZ. Two other victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet said.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Comedian Kate Quigley Has Decided 'Life Must Go On' After Surviving Suspected Overdose That Killed Three Of Her Friends

Kate Quigley has shared an optimistic health update after suffering a suspected overdose. The comedian took to Twitter on Sunday night to respond to a fan who asked how her recovery is going. "I am better every day. Im sore. I wish I was at SoFi!!! I was going to break from social, but honestly I'm in a great mood today," Quigley wrote. "I'm so excited about the @RamsNFL kickoff game & I've decided that life must go on. No use in not living when I am lucky enough to be alive!! ❤️️💪"
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Lisa Shaw: Presenter's death due to complications of Covid vaccine

A radio presenter died due to complications from the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a coroner has found. Lisa Shaw, who worked for BBC Radio Newcastle, died at the age of 44 in May after developing headaches a week after getting her first dose of the vaccine. Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy