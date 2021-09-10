Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers preview: 5 questions with Niners Wire

Let’s go! It’s finally Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, and we couldn’t be happier. It’s time to enjoy some Detroit Lions football and all the spoils that comes with it. One of those spoils is getting to talk to our frenemies from around the league. Today we talked to our friend and fellow hat connoisseur Kyle Madson of Niners Wire and 95.7 The Game, and he gave us the 411 (kids still say that, right?) on what to expect from the 49ers this weekend. Here’s what he had to say.