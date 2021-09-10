CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rep. Bobby Rush Introduces Legislation for Urban Agriculture

By Site Editor
Chicago Defender
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.), a member of the House Agriculture Committee, announced the introduction of the Urban Agriculture and Community Food Security Act (H.R. 5173), legislation that would establish two new programs to bolster urban agriculture in communities across the nation. Joining Rep. Rush in introducing the legislation were U.S. Representatives Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) and Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio).

