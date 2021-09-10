Rep. Bobby Rush Introduces Legislation for Urban Agriculture
Today, U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.), a member of the House Agriculture Committee, announced the introduction of the Urban Agriculture and Community Food Security Act (H.R. 5173), legislation that would establish two new programs to bolster urban agriculture in communities across the nation. Joining Rep. Rush in introducing the legislation were U.S. Representatives Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) and Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio).chicagodefender.com
