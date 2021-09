An Evans man accused of stabbing his stepfather faces attempted murder charges. Court documents, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, say 44-year-old Clinton Piel got into a fight with his stepdad over sprinklers in mid-August, grabbed a steak knife, and stabbed his stepdad in the shoulder. The man’s mother says she believes her son tried to stab her husband in the neck, but hit his shoulder instead. Piel is due back in Weld District Court in October. For the full story, head on over to https://www.the Greeley Tribune/

EVANS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO