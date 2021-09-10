CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

William Lavon McLain

 8 days ago

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, for Mr. William Lavon McLain, age 74, of Richton, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton. Mr. McLain passed from this life on September 7, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital. Elder Gerald Fitzgerald will officiate the service with burial to follow in the Sand Hill Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Allen Sullivan, Zachary Landrum, Justin Walley, Dylan Lambert, Jacob Brunson, Clint Young, Duston Williams, Cody Herring and Jonathan Malone.

