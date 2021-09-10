CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underwood, ND

Why Do So Many Minnesotans Hate Underwood, North Dakota?

By Scott McGowan
Just when we thought the Coal Creek Station sale was pretty much a done deal... Minnesota regulators pull plug on power line permit transfer. Well, the plug isn't pulled per se but it has been deferred. Meaning, there's more months of uncertainty ahead for the good folks in Underwood, North Dakota. It's not just Underwoodians that are affected by this decision, it's hundreds of North Dakota workers heading into the winter wondering what lies ahead.

#Wind Energy#Fertilizer#Minnesota Protests#Minneapolis#Minnesotans#The Coal Creek Station#Underwoodians#The Coal Creek Sale#The Associated Press#Nexus Line Llc#The Cu Project#The Falkirk Mine#Ac#Dc
