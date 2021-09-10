CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Two Minnesota horses euthanized after they were confirmed to have different diseases

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tne4z_0bsO9Mam00
Pixabay

Two horses in Minnesota were euthanized after they were found to be suffering from different equine diseases.

According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, a horse in Itasca County was confirmed to have Eastern Equine Encephalitis, which is spread by mosquitoes. A horse in Washington County meanwhile was confirmed to have Equine Herpesvirus, which is spread between horses.

Both horses were euthanized after their conditions deteriorated in recent weeks.

“How the diseases are spread, how they’re prevented and how we respond to them are different. Because of the varied threat to the health of your horse we strongly encourage routine checkups with your veterinarian,” Dr. Brian Hoefs, senior veterinarian of the Board’s Equine Program, said in a statement.

The Itasca horse was the first documented case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis this year. It began suffering muscle loss before tests confirmed the diagnosis. It was euthanized on Aug. 16.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis can be fatal in both humans and horses. In its announcement, the Board of Animal Health emphasized the importance of the EEE vaccine for horses.

The Washington County horse began showing loss of muscle control on Aug. 26. The symptoms progressed overnight, and the horse was euthanized the next day. Another horse on the farm showed similar symptoms and was euthanized the following week without being tested.

The 31 remaining horses on the farm are currently quarantined.

Both horses had attended three different shows in the area in August. The Board of Animal Health has reached out to those locations to alert attendees.

Comments / 10

Related
Bring Me The News

Crash in southern Minnesota kills motorcyclist

A crash in Wabasha County Saturday afternoon killed a motorcyclist. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a motorcyclist was traveling north on Highway 42 at County Road 14 in Highland Township at around 1:58 p.m. A straight truck was traveling west on County Road 14 when the vehicles collided at...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Eight puppies and dogs die in Duluth house fire

A morning house fire killed more than half a dozen dogs in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood Friday. It happened at a single-family home around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of East 5th Street. An initial search of the house led firefighters to three adult dogs and six puppies on the second floor — where the fire was located.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
County
Itasca County, MN
County
Washington County, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Bring Me The News

Minnesota residents can now access their immunization records, including for COVID, in an app

Minnesota residents can now access their full immunization records, including for COVID-19, through a smartphone app. The app, called Docket, draws the information from the Minnesota Immunization Information Connection (MIIC) — a confidential system that electronically stores vaccination records. MIIC is not new, and in fact has existed in its current form since 2002. Before that, vaccination records in the state were kept in separate regional systems.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Veterinarian#Mosquitoes#Board#Equine Program#Eee
Bring Me The News

Nisswa restaurant faces $98,000 fine amid fallout from COVID emergency violations

A Minnesota coffee and waffles shop that has continued to operate despite having its business license revoked last year for defying COVID rules now faces a $98,000 fine. The Iron Waffle Coffee Company restaurant in Nisswa, Minnesota, has committed at least 49 violations of court orders since June 29, 2021, Judge Laura Nelson wrote in a Sept. 9 order, and has open for business despite no longer having a valid license. Nelson then ordered the restaurant to pay a fine of $2,000 per violation, a total of $98,000.
NISSWA, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy