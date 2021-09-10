Natural gas price explodes

Natural gas prices have nearly doubled in the past 12 months, reaching $5.06 per million British Thermal Units (BTUs) early Friday morning. (A BTU is the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit.) It has been more than 12 years since prices were this high, and they could fly sharply higher in the event of a colder-than-usual winter. Gas, which is the main source of home heating in the U.S., is also used to generate electricity for manufacturing industrial products, chemicals and fertilizers.