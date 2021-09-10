CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Natural gas price explodes

Ottumwa Courier
 8 days ago

Natural gas prices have nearly doubled in the past 12 months, reaching $5.06 per million British Thermal Units (BTUs) early Friday morning. (A BTU is the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit.) It has been more than 12 years since prices were this high, and they could fly sharply higher in the event of a colder-than-usual winter. Gas, which is the main source of home heating in the U.S., is also used to generate electricity for manufacturing industrial products, chemicals and fertilizers.

www.ottumwacourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

Natural-gas prices have surged, prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market more than a decade ago. U.S. natural-gas futures ended Friday at $5.105 per million British thermal units. They were about half that six months ago and have leapt 17% this month.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Fears of higher energy bills as minister reveals price cap could be lifted

Ministers are considering lifting the energy price cap to stop soaring prices sending gas firms to the wall, a Cabinet minister has revealed.Alok Sharma acknowledged the move – which would push up household bills – is “under discussion” in response to the supply crisis that is also threatening frozen food shortages.Asked if the cap would be removed “if gas prices carry on rising”, Mr Sharma replied: ‘Let’s see where we are. I know that the business secretary is going to have these very detailed discussions.”Surging natural gas prices have pushed seven energy suppliers out of business this year – and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Why are U.S. gas prices so high? Not for the reason Biden thinks

President Joe Biden has called for an investigation into persistently high gasoline prices. With the average price of gas around the U.S having climbed to $3.17 a gallon, Mr. Biden suggested that pandemic "profiteers" might be to blame. "There's lots of evidence that gas prices should be going down —...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Europe#British Thermal Units#Btu#Russian#Usda
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Supply-side crunch impacts oil, natural gas prices

Commodity prices recorded a strong week despite falling almost 1 percent Friday amid concerns about increasing Russian oil sales and a strengthening dollar. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of five trading days, including a $2.15 surge Wednesday, and were unchanged Thursday before dropping 64 cents Friday to close at $71.97 per barrel. Prices rose over 3 percent for the week.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
China
albuquerqueexpress.com

Soaring natural gas prices could weaken EU economy, Saxo Bank warns

The rise of natural gas prices could hurt the economic competitiveness of the European Union on a global scale, Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, told RIA Novosti. European gas prices have been hitting record highs lately due to low storage volumes and the fast-approaching winter, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

The Natural Gas Reality Check—A $96 Billion Price Tag?

The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently released the first of four reports, issuing a dire warning about the impact of global greenhouse gas emissions. The U.N. Secretary-General, António Guterres called the report “a code red for humanity.”. For environmental activists here in the U.S, the report is an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas prices extend losses as EIA reports a weekly supply climb of 83 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended earlier declines on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 83 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 10. That was a bit larger than the average increase of 79 billion cubic feet forecast by IHS Markit. Total stocks now stand at 3.006 trillion cubic feet, down 595 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 231 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, October natural gas was down 17.6 cents, or 3.2%, at $5.284 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.299 shortly before the data.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Shale gas stocks chase natural gas futures prices higher, as LNG drives demand

Shares in most pure-play shale gas producers posted double-digit gains in value over the past month, alongside the one-third increase in the October futures price for natural gas, according to Sept. 14 data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The biggest news on the day surrounded the energy markets, as natural...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Charts suggest the natural gas price surge isn't finished yet, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that technical analysis indicates the continued rise in natural gas prices is tied to a short squeeze in the commodity. Relief is likely on the horizon, but not immediately, the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that technical analysis indicates the continued...
TRAFFIC
KAKE TV

AG: Spike in natural gas prices appears to break Kansas law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that sharp spikes in natural gas prices last winter appear to violate Kansas law and he is seeking outside legal help to investigate them. Schmidt's office said Monday it is looking to retain a law firm with expertise in the natural...
KANSAS STATE
marketresearchtelecast.com

Russia: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 will balance natural gas prices in Europe

The spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitri Peskov, declared on Wednesday that the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will balance the prices of natural gas in Europe. “The forthcoming start-up of Nord Stream 2 will considerably balance the price parameters in Europe, even in the spot market,” said the Kremlin’s press secretary.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Natural Gas Analysis: Price Continues to Soar as Nicholas Slams the Gulf

Natural Gas, Commodities, Federal Reserve, Inflation – Talking Points. Natural gas futures extend beyond $5.00 MMBtu as supply worries grow. Hurricane Nicholas adds insult to injury, further shutters production. US CPI shows slowing inflation, yet energy prices continue to soar higher. Natural gas prices continued to roar higher on Tuesday...
TRAFFIC
kggfradio.com

Schmidt Says Natural Gas Price Spikes Were Illegal

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that sharp spikes in natural gas prices last winter appear to violate Kansas law and he is seeking outside legal help to investigate them. Schmidt's said on Monday it is looking to retain a law firm with expertise in the natural gas marketplace to...
KANSAS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy