What is the upcoming ‘Justice for J6’ rally in Washington DC about?

A rally planned for Sept. 18 in Washington D.C. has law enforcement officials on guard and briefing members of Congress about safety measures.

The “Justice for J6” rally is billed by its organizers as a protest for defendants who are in custody in connection to the violence that took place on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police Department Chief Tom Manger will provide a security briefing to top lawmakers on Monday about the rally, according to a story from Reuters.

The source said U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to the briefing, Reuters reported.

Pelosi told reporters that “there are some briefings going on at the appropriate level.”

The violence that occurred at the Capitol in January came after a “Save America” rally that began near the White House. Rally goers were there to protest the counting and certification of Electoral College ballots that named Joe Biden the next president of the United States.

After President Donald Trump spoke to the rally attendees, most of the group moved on to the Capitol and began a protest there that led to the storming of the building, broken windows and doors, and brawls with police.

One woman at the protest was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer and four others died of natural causes.

A police officer died the next day, and since then four officers who were at the Capitol that day have taken their own lives.

Following the events of Jan. 6, fencing was erected around the Capitol complex. The fencing stayed up until July when it was removed. Law enforcement officials have not said if the fencing would be put back up for next week’s event, though The Associated Press is reporting that unidentified sources have confirmed that the fencing will go back up.

Matt Braynard, one of the organizers of the event and head of Look Ahead America, says the rally will take place on the west side of the U.S. Capitol Building. A permit filed by Braynard requested the use of Union Square, a public park by the Capitol Reflecting Pool.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said his department is ready for the rally and is confident there will not be a repeat of the violence seen in January.

“We are closely monitoring Sept. 18 and we are planning accordingly,” said Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. “After Jan. 6, we made department-wide changes to the way we gather and share intelligence internally and externally. I am confident the work we are doing now will make sure our officers have what they need to keep everyone safe.”

A letter sent by Braynard to the Department of Justice and the FBI defending those arrested in January, said the more than 570 people who have been charged with federal crimes were nonviolent and “reasonably believed they had permission” to enter the Capitol, The Washington Post reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group