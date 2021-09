El Salvador is the first country to use Bitcoin as legal tender, and there already are a few other countries that intend to adopt a similar path. Paraguay could be the next country to follow El Salvador’s example, while Argentina, Brazil and Panama also seem interested in at least creating a favorable legal framework for cryptocurrencies. Notice that all these countries are from Latin America, but there actually are other regions of the world preparing for the cryptocurrency revolution. Ukraine, for instance, recently passed a bill that legalizes and regulates Bitcoin. This bill was drafted almost a year ago and gained the support of 276 out of the country’s 282 lawmakers.

