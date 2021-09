The Cleveland Browns have high expectations coming into the 2021 season, as they are expected to be one of the contenders in the AFC, pushing the Kansas City Chiefs. But if Cleveland is to meet those expectations, it will need star players to step up. One of those players is defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora thinks could help shift the balance of power in the NFL in 2021.

