Zack Oakley’s “Badlands”
A review of Zack Oakley’s “Badlands” album release. Zack Oakley is a San Diego-based psychedelic, prog rock musician. His debut album “Badlands” is his southern California opus. A descriptive and ominous homage to the place he lives. It’s kind of apocalyptic, understandably given our present predicament. But, there’s a deeply retrospective vibe. This could be just as relevant to the 60s or the 70s or any era in California. It’s always bust or boom isn’t it? The prequel to a disaster of pandemic proportions.nohoartsdistrict.com
