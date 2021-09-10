CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Zack Oakley’s “Badlands”

By Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros
nohoartsdistrict.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA review of Zack Oakley’s “Badlands” album release. Zack Oakley is a San Diego-based psychedelic, prog rock musician. His debut album “Badlands” is his southern California opus. A descriptive and ominous homage to the place he lives. It’s kind of apocalyptic, understandably given our present predicament. But, there’s a deeply retrospective vibe. This could be just as relevant to the 60s or the 70s or any era in California. It’s always bust or boom isn’t it? The prequel to a disaster of pandemic proportions.

nohoartsdistrict.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
theyoungfolks.com

Music Video Premiere: Zack Oakley – “Fever”

San Diego-based prog-rock/psych-rock and blues-rock artist Zack Oakley unveils the music video, “Fever,” a track lifted from his debut solo album, Badlands, slated for release on September 17 via Kommune Records. Talking about the upcoming album, Zack shares, “I am excited to share these songs with the world. The title...
MUSIC
justjaredjr.com

Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Oakley, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badlands#Bass Matt Oakley#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Ash Jurberg

10 of San Diego's strangest laws

I have been to San Diego many times. It's my favorite city in the US, and if I could live in San Diego, I would. But I have a confession to make on several occasions during my visits to San Diego; I have inadvertently broken the law. So I'll confess to them, but with the stipulation, I didn't know that I was breaking the law. And that's because San Diego is home to some bizarre and unusual laws.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Matt Lillywhite

3 Famous People From San Diego, California

San Diego is one of the most incredible places in the entire country. And you don't need to be a genius to recognize that. After all, there's so much beautiful scenery nearby. In my opinion, it's one of the best cities in the world. And clearly, I'm not the only one who thinks that. Here's a list of several famous people who have called San Diego home:
SAN DIEGO, CA
Hollywood Life

Kesha Sports White Daisy Dukes & A ‘Playboy’ Sweatshirt As She Flashes A Peace Sign — Photos

Kesha was spotted out on a grocery run, picking up a ‘Happy Birthday’ balloon and flashing a peace sign for the camera. See the pics!. Kesha cut a casual figure when she was spotted running errands in Los Angeles, a few days after concluding her Kesha Live tour. The “Tik Tok” singer, 34, donned a pair of white distressed daisy duke shorts, which she paired with a black sweatshirt reading ‘Playboy’. She also rocked a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses, a colorful protective face mask, and black Vans, as she pulled her platinum tresses back into a bun.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Popculture

Addison Rae Cancels Performance 2 Days Before Music Festival Amid Met Gala Backlash

TikTok superstar Addison Rae canceled her performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which begins Friday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Rae, 20, was set to perform on Saturday at the Daytime Stage, alongside Oliva Rodrigo, All Time Low, Gabby Barrett, and Saweetie. It's a disappointing end of the week for Rae, who started this week by attending her first Met Gala on Monday.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy