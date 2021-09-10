CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Chamber of Commerce Offers Support for Biden’s Employer Vaccination Mandate

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gxXR_0bsO0rC400
A county COVID-19 vaccination event. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce said it supports President Biden’s plan to require employers to ensure their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly.

The President’s mandate would apply to all firms with 100 or more employees, and requires firms to give workers time off with pay to get vaccinated.

In addition, the federal government will require all of its workers and contractors to be vaccinated, along with healthcare workers in any facility that receives Medicare or Medicaid funding.

“The chamber has encouraged people to get vaccinated since it was made available. It is the best way to ensure businesses can safely stay open,” said Jerry Sanders, president and CEO of the chamber, in a statement late Thursday.

“While we are optimistic that today’s orders will motivate more people to get vaccines, we are anxious to see the specific guidance for some of the components,” Sanders added.

He cited the actual language in the Labor Department’s emergency temporary standard that will implement the plan as a key concern.

“Additionally, we are hopeful that any costs borne by businesses in implementation will be met with federal resources,” he said.

Earlier this year, the chamber launched the Time To Vaccinate campaign to help support robust vaccination efforts in the San Diego workforce.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Medicaid#The Labor Department
Business Insider

Some Republicans urge companies to 'openly rebel' against a new OSHA rule requiring large employers to mandate workers get vaccinated or face weekly testing

Biden announced a new rule requiring large employers to make their workers get vaccinated or face weekly testing. "Are you people trying to start a full on revolt?" said Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw. "Those businesses should openly rebel against any such rule," said Republican Rep. Chip Roy. President Joe Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
Independent Herald

Biden mandates vaccine for large employers, federal contractors; Republicans react

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden announced a sweeping coronavirus vaccine mandate on Thursday, an effort that the White House says is intended to beef up the U.S.’s vaccination efforts and convince the 80 million or so people who haven’t been jabbed to take the shot. It’s also a move that will have an impact on several Scott County employers.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

With the end of federal pandemic unemployment aid, what economic assistance is still available for Americans?

One of the most important coronavirus pandemic safety nets for Americans came to an abrupt end on Labor Day as federal unemployment assistance approved by Congress expired.The programme was originally introduced to help offset the economic impact of government-mandated shutdowns and the closure of businesses as the Covid-19 virus began to sweep the US in the spring of 2020.As of Monday, approximately 7.5 million out-of-work Americans have lost federal unemployment assistance, with another 3 million losing an additional $300 per week in aid to supplement state unemployment payments.As many as 35 million people who live in households where a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho Statesman

Idaho workers, must you get vaccine under Biden’s employer mandate? Here’s what we know

Idaho employers are struggling to figure out whether President Joe Biden’s new vaccination mandate applies to them and, if so, when and how. Biden on Thursday detailed a seismic order that will mandate vaccines for everyone at businesses employing more than 100 workers. These companies must give employees paid time off to get the shot. As an alternative to vaccination, workers will be able to show a negative result from a COVID-19 test at least once a week.
IDAHO STATE
The Motley Fool

3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know About

Social Security has long been considered one of the pillars of a safe retirement. Along with pension income and a healthy nest egg, the program can be expected to cover at least a portion of your retirement costs. However, recent changes to Social Security have made the proposition a bit more tenuous. Future retirees will need to maximize each of those three sources of retirement income to ensure they're covered throughout their golden years.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fox News

From Washington: Vaccine Mandate Double Standards

The Biden administration has been facing pushback following their recent coronavirus vaccine mandate announcement that involves companies with more than 100-employess to require workers to show they are vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. The state of Arizona has already sued the administration over the mandate this week, pointing out that while U.S. citizens are required to be vaccinated, illegal immigrants crossing over from the southern border are not required to get the vaccine. Twenty-four state attorney generals are also threatening to take legal action over the mandates as well. FOX News Headline’s 24/7 anchor John Saucier spoke with FOX Business Correspondent Edward Lawrence about the mandates and how it will impact America’s workforce.
WASHINGTON STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy