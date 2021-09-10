Chamber of Commerce Offers Support for Biden’s Employer Vaccination Mandate

A county COVID-19 vaccination event. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce said it supports President Biden’s plan to require employers to ensure their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly.

The President’s mandate would apply to all firms with 100 or more employees, and requires firms to give workers time off with pay to get vaccinated.

In addition, the federal government will require all of its workers and contractors to be vaccinated, along with healthcare workers in any facility that receives Medicare or Medicaid funding.

“The chamber has encouraged people to get vaccinated since it was made available. It is the best way to ensure businesses can safely stay open,” said Jerry Sanders, president and CEO of the chamber, in a statement late Thursday.

“While we are optimistic that today’s orders will motivate more people to get vaccines, we are anxious to see the specific guidance for some of the components,” Sanders added.

He cited the actual language in the Labor Department’s emergency temporary standard that will implement the plan as a key concern.

“Additionally, we are hopeful that any costs borne by businesses in implementation will be met with federal resources,” he said.

Earlier this year, the chamber launched the Time To Vaccinate campaign to help support robust vaccination efforts in the San Diego workforce.