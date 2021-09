Comcast is spending $15.7 million this year to extend its business internet infrastructure to more areas of Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey. The investment is part of a two-year, $26 million project that began in 2020. Comcast spent $10.3 million last year to add new fiber optic cable in Center City and Chester, as well as New Brunswick, Lakewood and at 270 NJ Transit sites in New Jersey. The company will spend $15.7 million in 2021 to further expand to the University of Pennsylvania, parts of South Philadelphia, and areas of New Jersey including the old Bristol Myers Squibb campus in Pennington.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO