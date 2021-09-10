CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Directors' Dealings and Holdings in Company

("CentralNic" or "the Company") CentralNic Group plc (LSE:CNIC, "Company" or "CNIC") received notification on 10 September 2021 from Erin Invest and Finance Limited ("Erin"), a company in which Samuel Dayani, non-executive director, has a beneficial interest, that on 8 September 2021 it sold 4,250,106 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Shares") in the Company at a price of £1.03 per share. CNIC has further been notified that that on 9 September 2021 Erin sold 288,045 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Shares") in the Company at a price of £1.04884 per share. CNIC has also been informed that on 10 September 2021, Erin has sold 64,155 shares at a price of £1.030874 per share.

