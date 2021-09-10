Directors' Dealings and Holdings in Company

2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. 2211 GMT -- HomeCo Daily Needs REIT's upgraded guidance still looks a low bar to clear to Jefferies. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT this week said the purchase of six assets for a combined A$222 million would boost its funds from operations per unit by 3% in FY 2022, and it also raised distribution/unit guidance to 8.25 Australian cents from 8.0 cents. Jefferies said that guidance looks conservative, and estimates the deal could boost funds from operations/unit by 3.5%. It retains a buy call on the stock. "We estimate a 5-10% increase in asset values would allow A$190 million-A$250 million of acquisitions to reach 40.4% gearing (top end of HomeCo Daily Needs REIT's 30-40% range), allowing HomeCo Daily Needs REIT to further grow funds from operations and distributions," Jefferies says. ([email protected])

