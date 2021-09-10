CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Correction : Transaction in Own Shares

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 8 days ago

Please note that the purchased price was 1249.3 pence per share and not 12.493. pence, as originally stated. Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14 July 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 6,256,041 that a market total of 62,613 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 1249.3 pence per share.

www.sharecast.com

4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Potential trillion-dollar stocks can make you filthy rich, but how to find them? Do this. Spot megatrends and find companies already making waves. Clean energy, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, and software are some worth a look. Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among...
Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 17 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
Holding(s) in Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i. 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:. 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):. [ü] An...
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Ultra Electronics Holdings Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (d) Date dealing undertaken:. 14 September 2021. (e) In...
Jefferies stays at 'buy' on Anglo American despite headwinds from Chinese housing

Analysts at Jefferies reiterated their 'buy' recommendation for shares of Anglo American following investor meetings with the miner's boss, Mark Cutifani, its finance director, Stephen Pearce, and its head of investor relations, Paul Galloway. 2,591.00p. 16:19 17/09/21. -8.07%. -227.50p. 6,963.64. 16:25 17/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,035.76. 16:25 17/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,023.33.
AvidXchange files to go public

AvidXchange Inc., an accounts payable automation software company, plans to go public, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The Charlotte, N.C.-based company said it plans to raise up to $100 million, but that figure is often used as a placeholder and is updated in subsequent filings. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, B. of A. Securities, and Barclays are listed among the underwriters for the offering.
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 16 September 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 37,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,047.2 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 16,820,452 Ordinary shares, and there are no...
Alpha Real Trust quarterly adjusted earnings slip despite NAV growth

Real estate investor Alpha Real Trust reported that adjusted earnings had fallen in the three months ended 30 June despite seeing its net asset value continue to increase in the period. Alpha Real Trust Ltd. 168.50p. 16:17 17/09/21. 0.00%. 0.00p. 3,095.05. 16:25 17/09/21. -1.51%. -47.54. Alpha Real Trust said on...
Alpha Real Trust quarterly adjusted earnings slip despite NAV growth. Real estate investor Alpha Real Trust reported that adjusted earnings had fallen in the three months ended 30 June despite seeing its net asset value continue to increase in the period. DJ HK Bourse: Circular From China Shenhua Energy on...
Half-year Report

Starting with 16 September 2021, 19:30 (Romanian time), the condensed separate financial statements as at and for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union, and the Board of Directors' standalone report for H1 2021 will be available, in Romanian and English, in electronic format, on Electrica's website, at www.electrica.ro, in the "Investors > Results and Reports > Financial Results" section, at http://www.electrica.ro/en/investors/results-and-reports/interim-results/
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 28,070 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 999.03 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Issue of Shares to Employee Benefit Trust

("Block" or the "Company") Block Energy plc, the development and production company focused on Georgia, announces that it has allotted 24,877,230 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") to the Block Energy Plc Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT"). The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit...
Galliford Try profit beats guidance

Galliford Try's annual profit beat guidance as the construction group emerged from the worst of the Covid-19 crisis. The company swung to a pretax profit of £11.4m in the year to the end of June from a £59.7m loss a year earlier. Revenue increased to £1.13bn from £1.09bn. Profit was...
CMC Markets takes over ANZ share investing client base

Online trading platform provider CMC Markets said on Thursday that it was now in the process of transitioning Australia and New Zealand Banking's share investing client base to CMC for a sum of AUD $25.0m (£13.23). 13,189.41. 16:21 16/09/21. 1.27%. 164.86. 23,632.84. 16:21 16/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,065.08. 16:21 16/09/21. n/a.
Marley plans IPO to meet UK housing demand

Marley Group is planning an initial public offering to support its growth plans in a UK housing market beset by ageing buildings and a shortage of homes. The supplier of pitched roofs said it was considering selling shares to institutional investors to be traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. If the company goes ahead with the IPO it will have a free float of at least 25% of its shares.
Philip Morris seals contentious Vectura takeover

PMI said it received acceptances representing 45.61% of Vectura shares by the deadline on 15 September. Including the 29.16% stake PMI has bought, acceptances totalled 74.8% of the shares, easily meeting the 50% threshold for approval for the £1.1bn offer. PMI's bid has faced opposition from health experts, doctors and...
Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
