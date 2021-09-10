The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Correction : Transaction in Own Shares

Please note that the purchased price was 1249.3 pence per share and not 12.493. pence, as originally stated. Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14 July 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 6,256,041 that a market total of 62,613 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 1249.3 pence per share.