Over $12 million dollars in funding through FEMA will help bolster Upstate New York fire departments

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have announce that there is $12,316,450 for five fire departments in Upstate New York.

The funding is through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program.

“Our brave firefighters worked around the clock during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to risk their lives to protect our communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs. I will always fight to bring more federal resources to support our brave firefighters, and I’m proud to deliver this funding so Upstate Fire Departments can hire new desperately needed firefighters without bearing the financial stress.”

“Firefighters across New York State have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to protect our communities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “I will continue fighting for funding to ensure that our fire departments have what they need to remain adequately staffed, respond quickly to emergencies, and stay safe on the front lines.”

Specifically, the senators said the City of Albany, City of Auburn, Village of Johnson City, Town of Lagrange, and the City of Syracuse will receive the FEMA funding for hiring firefighters.

The SAFER grant program was established by FEMA within DHS to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities. The goal of SAFER is to enhance the local fire departments’ abilities to comply with staffing, response, and operational standards established by the National Fire Protection Association and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The following locations with these fire departments are receiving funding in these amounts:

Albany: City of Albany, $3,328,488

Auburn: City of Auburn, $1,266,480

Johnson City: Village of Johnson City, $923,214

Poughkeepsie: Town of Lagrange, $3,561,143

Syracuse: City of Syracuse, $3,237,125

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)