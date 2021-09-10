CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Over $12 million dollars in funding through FEMA will help bolster Upstate New York fire departments

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tr1YA_0bsNxuqW00

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have announce that there is $12,316,450 for five fire departments in Upstate New York.

The funding is through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program.

“Our brave firefighters worked around the clock during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to risk their lives to protect our communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs. I will always fight to bring more federal resources to support our brave firefighters, and I’m proud to deliver this funding so Upstate Fire Departments can hire new desperately needed firefighters without bearing the financial stress.”

“Firefighters across New York State have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to protect our communities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “I will continue fighting for funding to ensure that our fire departments have what they need to remain adequately staffed, respond quickly to emergencies, and stay safe on the front lines.”

Specifically, the senators said the City of Albany, City of Auburn, Village of Johnson City, Town of Lagrange, and the City of Syracuse will receive the FEMA funding for hiring firefighters.

The SAFER grant program was established by FEMA within DHS to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities. The goal of SAFER is to enhance the local fire departments’ abilities to comply with staffing, response, and operational standards established by the National Fire Protection Association and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The following locations with these fire departments are receiving funding in these amounts:

Albany: City of Albany, $3,328,488

Auburn: City of Auburn, $1,266,480

Johnson City: Village of Johnson City, $923,214

Poughkeepsie: Town of Lagrange, $3,561,143

Syracuse: City of Syracuse, $3,237,125

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 4

Related
FL Radio Group

Fire Departments Awarded FEMA Grants for Hiring, Equipment

U.S. Rep. John Katko has announced $5,657,067 in federal funds from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will be distributed to eleven fire departments across Central New York to hire additional local firefighters and for firefighters safety training and equipment. The departments receiving these funds are the City of Syracuse, the City of Auburn, Village of Fayetteville, South Onondaga Fire Department Inc. in Nedrow, Owasco Fire Department in Auburn, Lakeside Fire District in Syracuse, Springport Fire District in Union Springs, the City of Fulton, the Scriba Volunteer Firefighter Corporation in Oswego, the Volney Volunteer fire Corp. in Fulton, and the Fleming Volunteer Fire Department in Auburn.
SYRACUSE, NY
WILX-TV

Jackson Fire Department to receive $1,468,390 in funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) announced $1,468,390 in federal funding has been awarded to the City of Jackson’s fire department to recruit and retain additional personnel. “It is important that our fire departments have the resources to attract and retain personnel...
JACKSON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
The Center Square

New Jersey fire departments receive millions in grants

(The Center Square) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently awarded more than $1.5 million to eight fire departments across New Jersey. The money announced on Sept. 3 is part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. The money goes to fire departments, state fire training academies and emergency medical service organizations.
POLITICS
Riverhead News-Review

Fire departments to receive federal funds for equipment

Fire departments across New York have received nearly $11.5 million in federal grant funding, including three on the East End. The grant funds, issued through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, are meant to help fund equipment and other resources for fire departments across the country. Wading River received the most of the three, with two grants totaling nearly $200,000. Orient Fire Department took home $59,523 and Flanders received $48,428.
ORIENT, NY
101.5 WPDH

Ida Damages 1,200 New York Homes, Over $50 Million in Damages

Many New Yorkers are now eligible for help after IDA damaged over 1,200 New York homes. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NFL
hudsonvalleycountry.com

$23.6 Million Project Will Help ‘Countless’ New York Drivers

A $23.6 million project to replace or rehabilitate seven Hudson Valley bridges that will help "countless" drivers is complete. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate New York#Fire Protection#The U S Department Of#Dhs#Upstate Fire Departments#Iphone
KCRG.com

Solon Fire Department breaks ground for new $3.7 million facility

An FDA committee will decide later today whether third shots of COVID-19 vaccines are widely needed now and if third Pfizer doses will be allowed to those 16 and older. Waterloo police chief faces backlash amid reform efforts and low morale. Updated: 1 hour ago. Waterloo's police chief and mayor...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
fox47.com

Evers announces more than $58 million in new funding for local health departments

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is announcing more than $58 million in funding for local and tribal health departments to continue fighting the spread of COVID-19. The governor’s office says the $58.4 million, which comes from the American Rescue Plan, is the latest boost in funding for measures like COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and vaccination programs. The Evers administration says the latest round of funding is on top of $106.5 million it has already allotted to local health departments in the last year.
MADISON, WI
Cape May County Herald

Wildwood Fire Department Receives $230K from FEMA to Purchase Radios

WILDWOOD - Wildwood Fire Department was notified Sept. 3 that they were awarded a grant under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. According to a Wildwood Fire Department release, the grant awarded is in the amount of $230,000 and will be used to purchase...
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WGME

Maine fire departments get federal grants to help hire new firefighters

KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Several fire departments in Maine are getting federal help, especially the town of Kennebunk, which is getting $2.6 million to hire eight new firefighters through FEMA's "Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant Program." The Kennebunk fire chief says it will be a big relief for his staff...
MAINE STATE
CleanTechnica

Opt-Out Community Choice Solar For Upstate New York

Several communities in upstate New York are now part of an opt-out community choice program that will allow their residents to enjoy clean, emissions-free energy and lower utility bills. What does opt-out mean? It means everyone who lives in those communities is automatically enrolled but those who do not wish to have lower energy bills can choose to exit the program at any time.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS New York

19 Cases Of COVID Identified At East Harlem School, Forcing Closure

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nineteen cases of COVID-19 have been identified at a school in East Harlem, forcing it to close. The Department of Education’s website says P.S. 79 will go fully remote for ten days. The DOE released the following statement: “The health and safety of our school communities is our top priority, and we do not hesitate to intervene to stop the spread. We follow stringent guidance from health experts to prevent any further transmission by quarantining close contacts, closing classrooms, and, if necessary, entire buildings. Learning will continue during quarantine and we will provide the school resources and support to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy