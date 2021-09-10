CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fall foliage can already be seen in the Catskills and Adirondack Mountains

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTPHC_0bsNxrCL00

As fall approaches, the leaves are beginning to change in the state.

New York has a weekly report that tracks color changes in the leaves, and parts of the Catskills and Adirondacks have already seen their first color change in leaves.

The rest of the state is still waiting to see their change.

The places that expect more change next week or have already seen some include Tupper, Malone, and Saranac Lakes in Franklin County and Wilmington, Jay, Au Sable Forks, Lake Placid, and Newcomb in Essex County. Both counties are located in the Adirondacks.

In the Catskills, changes are expected in Hamden in Delaware County.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Webcam installed on Seneca Harbor Station’s property allows residents to view the area from their home

Residents of the Finger Lakes Region can now see the Seneca Harbor Station right from the comfort of their own home, 24/7, 7 days a week. A new webcam is online today thanks to a partnership between BOSS Security & Automation, Seneca Harbor Station, and the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce. View the live feed here: https://www.ipcamlive.com/613a21ff4cf8d.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy