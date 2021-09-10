Fall foliage can already be seen in the Catskills and Adirondack Mountains

As fall approaches, the leaves are beginning to change in the state.

New York has a weekly report that tracks color changes in the leaves, and parts of the Catskills and Adirondacks have already seen their first color change in leaves.

The rest of the state is still waiting to see their change.

The places that expect more change next week or have already seen some include Tupper, Malone, and Saranac Lakes in Franklin County and Wilmington, Jay, Au Sable Forks, Lake Placid, and Newcomb in Essex County. Both counties are located in the Adirondacks.

In the Catskills, changes are expected in Hamden in Delaware County.

