Member Milestone Celebration will be held by Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce for BME Associates Sept. 15

The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Member Milestone Celebration for one of its newest members, BME Associates on Wednesday, September 15 from 4-6 p.m. The event will honor the Grand Opening of the Geneva office expansion for the Fairport-based company.

BME Associates, founded in 1988, specializes in engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture. For more than 30 years, BME Associates has been proud to partner with developers that have had an integral role in some of the area’s most recognized and admired projects, from both the residential and commercial as well as office and industrial sectors. The company also works with site engineering, landscape planning and wetlands mitigation among its other services.

The Member Milestone Celebration will include a brief Ribbon Cutting Presentation and photo op which will take place shortly after 5p.m. In addition, the event will also include refreshments, tours as well as a meet and greet with team members.

To attend this event, please note that as space is limited, and all attendees are asked to RSVP by September 14 by contacting the Chamber at 315-789-1776 or emailing [email protected].

