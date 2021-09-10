Houston at Rice: 5 things to watch in Week 2
Saturday is the 50th anniversary of the first meeting between Houston and Rice with the Cougars winning 23-21 before 62,000 spectators at Rice Stadium. Each team is looking to win its first game of the season with the Bayou Bucket at stake. They last played each other in 2018 with Houston winning 45-27 at Rice Stadium for the fifth straight time in the series. Rice is in the middle of three straight football games against former SWC opponents.www.houstonchronicle.com
Comments / 0