Iron Maiden top UK Vinyl Chart with Senjutsu

hennemusic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB>Iron Maiden have debuted atop the UK Vinyl Chart with their new album, “Senjutsu.”. According to the Official Charts Company, the project enters the list at No. 1 and lands at No. 2 on the Top 100 Albums Chart behind Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” as the Canadian rapper won out by just 1,200 units while selling 46,000 copies of his latest release.

www.hennemusic.com

