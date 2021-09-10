Iron Maiden top UK Vinyl Chart with Senjutsu

In a new interview with Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson spoke about how he and his bandmates managed to keep the details of their new album, "Senjutsu", under wraps for more than two years after completing it in early 2019 during a break in their "Legacy Of The Beast" tour. Asked how he avoided the temptation to revisit and potentially reconfigure songs while waiting for the record to be released, Bruce said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, we didn't have access to it — simple as that. None of us had a copy of the record because we knew we were gonna have to sit on the record for awhile and we were so paranoid about security and the Internet and people ripping it. As soon as you let the record be heard by anybody, you are at risk of of it leaking, you know? So, basically, apart from myself and Steve [Harris, MAIDEN bassist], nobody in the band heard it, 'cause they'd all gone home [after completing the recording sessions]. We mixed it, and I was in the studio when we finished the last track. And myself and Steve sat back and listened to the mix, and we listened to the mix again, and then that was it. And the next time I heard the album at all was, yeah, a couple of years later."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO