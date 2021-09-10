CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Malignant: Where to Watch and HBO Max Release Details

By John Saavedra
Den of Geek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch will be said about James Wan‘s return to horror in the coming weeks. It’s a divisive movie, to say the least. But more than anything else, Malignant represents a chance for Wan to re-write the blockbuster horror playbook once again, just as he has several times before with franchises like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring. Will Malignant launch a new era for horror movies or will it go down as the Wan film we collectively don’t talk about when going over his directorial resume? Let’s just say Malignant is nothing like the aforementioned Wan horror hits of yore.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Disney Only Has Three Weeks to Decide If Marvel's Eternals Gets Delayed Yet Again

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wan
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
Decider

What Time Will ‘Malignant’ Be on HBO Max?

Spooky season is here, and HBO Max is celebrating with Malignant, a new original horror from James Wan, the director who brought you The Conjuring, Saw, and Insidious. Malignant, which is coming to HBO Max and theaters on Friday, was written by Akela Cooper (based on a story from Wan, Cooper, and Ingrid Bisu) and stars Annabelle Wallis (also seen in The Conjuring spin-off, Annabelle) as a woman named Madison. Madison is plagued by horrific visions of gruesome murders, and to make matters worse, she realizes the visions are real. The film also stars McKenna Grace as a younger version of Madison, as well as Maddie Hasson, George Young, and Michole Briana White.
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

Watch This Official Teaser For HBO Max LOVE LIFE Season 2

Season two of the Max Original romantic comedy anthology series LOVE LIFE, debuting with three episodes on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28, focuses on Marcus Watkins (Emmy® nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. After the rug is pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. The ten-episode season continues with three episodes on November 4 and concludes with four episodes on November 11.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watching Movies#Malignant#Movie Theater#Box Office Records#Dceu#Hbo Max Release Details#Wb
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
TVLine

Generation Cancelled at HBO Max

We’ll never get to witness the love of “Rileta” blossom: HBO Max has cancelled Generation after one season, TVLine has confirmed. “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Generation,” HBO Max said in a statement. “We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.” Generation followed “a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply...
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Original Actor’s MCU Return as “Coolest Character”

With Marvel Studios’ latest endeavor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit theaters for a 45-day run starting on September 3, 2021, Marvel fans are gearing up for everything the new movie has to offer — including the confirmed return of the Abomination in a battle against Wong.
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Decider

Is ‘Shang-Chi’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces a brand-new Marvel superhero, bringing martial arts action to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Wondering if you can stream it at home on Netflix or HBO Max? Let’s break down everything you need to know. The film stars Simu Liu as...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
TV SHOWS
wmleader.com

Aquaman: King of Atlantis trailer: A wacky reimagining releasing on HBO Max

Aquaman is back, and this time, he’s an animated goofball. The new HBO Max series Aquaman: King of Atlantis follows the oceanic hero as he takes up the Atlantean throne for the first time. It’s a fun, family-friendly adventure full of sea monsters and ocean battles, all animated in a very bright and colorful style.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Malignant' on HBO Max Has Social Media Weighing in on '90s-Inspired Horror Movie

A new film on HBO Max is generating plenty of buzz on social media. Released both in theaters and on the streaming platform on Friday, Sept. 10, just ahead of the official October start of the spooky season, the '90s-inspired horror film Malignant is serving up plenty of scares and proving to be a must-watch horror film for Halloween.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Malignant on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

James Wan (‘Saw‘) is a name that is synonymous with the horror genre. The director’s latest feature film offering ‘Malignant’ is another terrifying tale about a young woman who finds out that her nightmares about gruesome murders are, in fact, real. The movie stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, and Michole Briana White in the lead roles. If you are a fan of Wan’s deft direction and sumptuous storytelling style, or you simply enjoy a scary cinematic experience, ‘Malignant’ will definitely entertain you. Here’s everything you need to know if you are planning on streaming the movie from the comforts of your home.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

As Malignant Hits Theaters, James Wan Has A Message For The Fans Watching On The Big Screen And On HBO Max

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s another big weekend for horror fans since Malignant has hit both theaters and HBO Max. The release is especially exciting because it sees the return of James Wan, the favorite horror director behind The Conjuring universe. In recent years, Wan has taken a step back from helming his terrifying projects to produce and make Aquaman for DC, but Malignant is an exciting homecoming to the genre. As fans go out to see it and/or tune in at home, Wan has shared a message to keep in mind.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Following HBO Max Run, The Suicide Squad's Digital And Blu-ray Release Has Been Announced

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Like the rest of Warner Bros’ 2021 movies, The Suicide Squad premiered both in theaters and on HBO Max, although it would only be available on the latter for 31 days. Well, James Gunn’s latest superhero movie has now left the streaming service, but not to worry, because it won’t be gone from homes for too long. Word’s come in on when The Suicide Squad will be released on other digital platforms, as well as when the physical copies will arrive.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy