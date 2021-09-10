CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measles cases halt US-bound flights of Afghan evacuees

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press
NWI.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. on Friday halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees, pulling some off planes, after discovering a few cases of measles among new arrivals in the United States. A U.S. government document viewed by The Associated Press warned the development would have a severe impact on an evacuation that since Aug. 15 has moved many thousands of people out of Taliban-held Afghanistan, but also been grindingly drawn out for Afghan evacuees and Americans alike, and was plagued by attacks and other deadly violence.

