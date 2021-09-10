CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

September is Palm Done Right Month

By Rachel Appleton
wholefoodsmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder, CO—Palm Done Right has announced September as Palm Done Right month. The educational platform will be raising awareness of brands that are committed to creating a better future by using organic, sustainable, and ethical palm oil. Throughout the month, the platform will highlight retailers who have joined the movement, celebrate brands who are committed to Palm Done Right principals and encourage consumers to shop sustainably.

wholefoodsmagazine.com

CBS New York

Experts Advise Shopping Early As Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Issues Continue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holidays are not here yet, but some people are already starting to stock up on gifts. That’s because shortages are already starting to show up across the supply chain. Shopper Nicole Jimenez, of Harlem, browsed a toy aisle, seeing some empty shelves that could be the result of COVID-related problems with supply chain. With the holidays coming up, she wants to be safe, not sorry. “If there’s a lot of people going to order maybe the same things all at the same time, it might not get there on time. You might not have a gift for that person,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Why WTS Works with TENCEL™ to Create Quality Clothing

For fashion to break out of its disposability rut, it needs to focus on quality. And quality begins with using materials that can last. A key tactic to reduce a garment’s impact is to get more use out of it. Being able to wash and wear something 40 times instead of five times makes a huge difference in the overall calculation of its environmental cost, explained World Textile Sourcing (WTS) CEO Luis Antonio Aspillaga during a recent discussion with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. “Sustainability works when the garment has a longer life,” Aspillaga noted. Circularity is catching on as...
APPAREL
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Consumer Research Shows Uptick in Beauty Concerns

Secaucus, NJ—Consumer focus on beauty—and the role of diet in appearance—increased during lockdown, according to new research from Lycored. The company surveyed 562 consumers in the U.S. and U.K., according to a press release. Highlights:. 35% said their focus on looking after themselves had increased during lockdown, compared to 28%...
SKIN CARE
#Palm Oil#Palm Done#Boulder Co#Ethiopian
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
EatThis

America's Third-Biggest Pizza Chain Is Opening Dozens of New Locations

"Pizza! Pizza!" is the catchphrase of this national pizzeria… and according to a new report, when they promise pizza, they mean it. The pizza chain that's beloved in large part for its noteworthy deals has been baking up a plan to take its product wider. In particular, they're about to put a serious stake in the ground in one Midwestern city.
RESTAURANTS
newschain

Christmas dinners ‘could be cancelled’ thanks to CO2 shortage

Christmas dinners could be “cancelled” due to the shortage of carbon dioxide gas (CO2), the owner of the UK’s biggest poultry supplier has said. A sharp rise in gas prices has meant two large fertiliser plants in Teesside and Cheshire – which produce CO2 as a by-product – have shut, cutting supply to the food industry.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Rowlett Restaurant Owner Explains No-Mask Policy After Asking Family To Leave

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It was last week when Natalie Wester and her husband went to Hang Time, a bar and restaurant in Rowlett, with a few friends. Something they say they don’t do often as new parents. “If you’ve ever been new parents, having those couple of hours out like once or twice a month is so important for your mental health,” Wester said. They’re fully vaccinated, but say they choose to mask up when out to protect their immunocompromised four-month-old son. The Wester family (CBS 11 News) But once inside, they were told they had to take them off. “Our waitress came over, sat...
ROWLETT, TX
CBS Baltimore

BGE To Host Recycling Drop-Off Event Where Customers Can Earn $25 For Each Appliance

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — BGE is hosting a recycling drop-off event where customers can drop off up to four-room air conditioners or dehumidifiers in exchange for $25 for each appliance on Saturday, September 18, in Columbia. The event takes place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., rain or shine, at the Columbia Association Aquatics Office. To be eligible for this event, the units must be in working condition. Representatives will be on-site to help unload the appliances from the customers’ vehicles. One lucky winner will also receive a Phillips Hue LED Starter Kit. BGE is hosting this event because they want to provide customers with an environmentally friendly way of getting rid of their old units. This method helps reduce energy demand in their communities and helps Maryland reduce its carbon footprint. Since 2013, BGE customers have recycled more than 3,688 units through these events, a total of 904,207 kWh savings and the equivalent of 218 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled.
COLUMBIA, MD
The Independent

Beer, fizzy drinks and meat supplies threatened as CO2 shortage deepens OLD

The UK is bracing itself for a severe shortage of CO2 gas impacting supplies of beer, fizzy drink and meat, according to reports.Supermarkets shelves and restaurants are expected to be affected this week given that the gas is instrumental to the production of carbonated drinks and meat processing.The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was on Thursday warned of the shortages caused by the closure of two major fertiliser plants this week.The government said it had a close eye on the situation, adding the country had access to CO2 beyond the plants. A spokesperson said: “We are monitoring...
FOOD SAFETY
wholefoodsmagazine.com

AHPA Announces Congress on Immune Supplement

Silver Spring, MD—The American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) will present a Congress on Immune Supplements on Friday, October 29, from 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. PST at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The event, which will follow SupplySide West, will be in-person, with a virtual option, according to a press...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Case of ‘mad cow disease’ discovered in Somerset farm

A case of BSE, commonly known as mad cow disease, has been found on a farm in Somerset.The animal infected with bovine spongiform encephalopathy has died and has been removed from the site, the Animal and Plant Health Agency said on Friday.It is unclear how the cow caught the disease and until an investigation has completed restrictions on livestock movements in the area around the farm have been imposed as a precaution.The agency said there was no risk of mad cow disease entering the food supply system as a result of the incident.The chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said detecting...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

US startup aims to transform pet cuisine with lab-made food

Cloudy liquid bubbling in glass tubes is key to a US startup's hopes of remaking the pet food industry by growing nutritional meals in a lab. Kelleman was convinced by research that if a company could "crack the code" for lab-grown pet food there would be a market for it.
PET SERVICES

