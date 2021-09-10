McLaren Flint welcomes otolaryngologist to medical staff
Esmael Amjad MD, FACS, board-certified otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat specialist), has joined the medical staff at McLaren Flint. Amjad is seeing patients at Ear, Nose and Throat-Flint, 1314 S. Linden Rd., Suite B, Flint and at Flint and Ear, Nose and Throat-Fenton, 2420 Owen Rd., Fenton. Amjad completed his residency at Wayne State University in Detroit. He earned his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Amjad is accepting new patients at both office locations and can be reached by calling (810) 230-6102.
