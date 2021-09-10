CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Cam Newton Talks Release From Patriots In Video Over YouTube

By Robert Alvarez
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots release of quarterback Cam Newton came as a shock to many at the conclusion of training camp this summer, including Newton himself. Over his YouTube channel Friday, Newton elected to open up and share his side of the story in a tell-all “Funky Friday” video explaining what went down leading up to his release, his take on the situation, and what might be next for the former NFL MVP.

