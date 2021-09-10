USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. Expected to Contribute Significantly Against Stanford

USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is expected to make his sophomore season debut against Stanford, after being sidelined with a hamstring injury and heath & safety protocols.

As the Trojans' offense continues to search for replacements for departed veterans Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyler Vaughns and Bru McCoy, Bryant Jr. could become a complimentary addition to dynamic starter Drake London.

Regardless of how Graham Harrell and Clay Helton utilize Bryant Jr. on Saturday, it always helps to have another available receiver in the rotation, and one who has experience catching passes from QB Kedon Slovis.

Bryant Jr. recorded seven receptions for 51 yards (7.3 avg), and contributed on special teams for the Trojans last season. He is expected to return for Saturday's contest and contribute in a 'major way'.

"Gary [Bryant Jr.] has had an unbelievable week of work," said Helton on Thursday. “I think you will see him not only offensively, but you will see him in some special team situations. We love him with the ball in his hands and we have some specific packages for him to be able to get on the field and contribute in a major way.”

Bryant Jr. told 247Sports earlier this week, that he wants to bring the 'energy' against Stanford, and help his team keep the 'spark'.

"Energy. It's easy to get flat with things and I want to bring that energy, that spark," he said on what he can bring. "Even if that's just me yelling or making a play. Me blocking. Anything I can do to help my team have energy, because energy expands and is contagious. Once I make a play, or Drake makes a play, then Kedon makes a play, then one of running backs makes a play, it feeds into me. So I know if I make a play it feeds into them as well."

USC takes on the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday September 11 at 7:30 PM PT.

