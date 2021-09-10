CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critical Incident Stress Management training coming to Morgan County

Cover picture for the articleThe New Raymer/Stoneham Fire Protection District Chaplain Team will be hosting a Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) training on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, 2021. This is the first of the two core CISM trainings: “Assisting Individuals in Crisis.” The second class, “Group Crisis Intervention” will be scheduled for early 2022. These are ICISF certified courses with certificates that will be issued upon completion of both days of class.

