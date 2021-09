Bruce Arians doesn’t want the Buccaneers offense to look like what Tom Brady has done for most of his career. Tom Brady has always been more than a slant-throwing or screen-throwing quarterback. The past year with the Buccaneers also unequivocally proved that he is not a system player, but even then. Some coaches would want to adapt their system to their quarterback. Bruce Arians isn’t this type of coach.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO