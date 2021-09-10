South St. Louis restaurant named among '100 Best Neighborhood Gems'

Sample the best of St. Louis' Black-owned businesses, enjoy cocktail samples from some local distilleries or support refugees by picking up dinner. "Taste of Black STL is a multi-sensory food experience based in St. Louis, MO. For the third year The Taste of Black STL highlights the quality, diversity, and the economic impact of food and beverages primarily sourced from black owned businesses in the state of Missouri. Taste of Black STL brings awareness to our city’s black culinary talent and shines a bright light on black owned businesses. The festival expands to a three day event September 10th-12th, festival hours are from noon-9pm and hosts over 60 vendors from the St. Louis Metropolitan area at The City Foundry STL. Our host for the weekend is Mocha Latte. While festival tickets are free VIP Experiences are not. With the growth of this event over the past years, we are expecting 20,000 attendees through the weekend." VIP experiences start at $50.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO