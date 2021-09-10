CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South St. Louis restaurant named among '100 Best Neighborhood Gems'

By Sam Masterson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOX) - More props are coming in for the St. Louis food scene as a restaurant has been named to a list of the 100 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in American. The list from OpenTable highlights the eateries that contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and welcome diners in with exceptional hospitality. Trattoria Marcella in south St. Louis landed on this year’s list.

