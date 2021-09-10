The Rattlesnake National Recreation Area and Wilderness sounds

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (September 7, 2021) –Mohave County Parks joins the ranks of elite park and recreation agencies across the U.S. by maintaining its accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). This distinguished accomplishment will be awarded during the 2021 NRPA Annual Conference, taking place this month on September 21-23. CAPRA accreditation is the only national accreditation for park and recreation agencies. It is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operation, management and service to the community. This mark of distinction indicates that an agency has met rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO