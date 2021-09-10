CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Cast of Broadway's Come From Away Perform 'Welcome to the Rock'

Broadway.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as the filmed Come From Away arrives on Apple TV+, the cast of the hit musical appeared on Good Morning America on September 10. The show will resume performances on September 21 at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre. Stars Rachel Tucker, Jim Walton, Paul Whitty, Joel Hatch, Pearl Sun, Caesar Samayoa, Emily Walton, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, De’Lon Grant and James Seol performed a rousing rendition of "Welcome to the Rock." Watch the performance below!

