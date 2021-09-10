The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Weighs in on Practical vs. CGI Debate, Addresses Quentin Tarantino Quote

Monday marked the birthday of beloved British actor Idris Elba, and fans and colleagues alike have been taking to social media to share their love for the actor. Among them is writer-director James Gunn, who most recently worked with Elba in this year's The Suicide Squad. On Monday, Gunn took to Twitter to wish Elba a happy birthday, with the help of a new behind-the-scenes photo from the DC epic. The photo, which you can check out below, shows Elba in costume as Robert DuBois/Bloodsport, suited up in wires for the sequence where he falls down the crumbling floors of Jotunheim.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO