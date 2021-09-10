The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Weighs in on Practical vs. CGI Debate, Addresses Quentin Tarantino Quote
James Gunn's latest movie, The Suicide Squad, left HBO Max this week but it will soon be available for home viewing once again with Gunn teasing that the Blu-ray will feature "lots of cool extras." The new DC movie recently came up in a Twitter thread thanks to an article by Slate's Sam Adams, which was about Spider-Man 2 being "the first great movie about Sept. 11." On Twitter, someone quoted Quentin Tarantino in the comments, and it sparked a debate about practical effects vs. CGI, and Gunn ended up weighing in.comicbook.com
Comments / 0